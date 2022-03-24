Ringmer AFC happy with double day of success - plus pictures from AFC Uckfield

Rotherfield 0 Ringmer AFC 2

Mid Sussex premier

Ringmer’s possession-based approach was rewarded at both ends of the field in a game they controlled from the first minute.

Debutant 16-year-old goalkeeper Riley Taylor was largely untroubled as his composed footwork proved a welcome complement to the back four of Ashwood, Doyle, Altendorff and Ghosh as a means to ease any Rotherfield pressure.

With defensive midfielders Hunt and Plummer swift in both ball recovery and distribution, Ringmer looked an attacking threat throughout the fixture.

While in the first half Ghosh, Whiteman and Stephen found joy in wide areas leading to a series of set pieces, the deadlock was ultimately broken midway through the second half through the middle.

Centre-forward Sowter combined with MoM Marcin Ruda, Ruda latching onto Sowter’s flick to finish into the roof of the net, the goal a fitting reward for Ringmer’s patience. With only a single goal advantage Ringmer were braced for a late Rotherfield onslaught however the introduction of another 16-year-old, Harry Whiteman, put paid to the home side’s aspirations.

Harry, who was appearing in the squad alongside father Marc, took to the field with purpose, aiding Ringmer’s high press.

As Ghosh cut in from the right of midfield, forward Rob Le Cras’ movement drew Rotherfield’s defenders out of position and created space for Harry to open his account with a composed finish from close range.

Tomorrow Ringmer travel to Holland Sports (1.30pm).

Portslade Ath 1 Ringmer AFC Res 2

Ringmer AFC twos took a huge step to securing the Mid Sussex League Division 2 (South) title with a hard earned away win against title rivals Portslade Athletic.

In midfield Barber, Wade and Tomsett set about their work. But it looked as though it had swung Portslade way when Tomsett was dismissed for a late tackle after 30minutes.

Ringmer delivered a top-drawer team performance in the second period, despite going behind on 65 minutes.

Managers Hutchings and Parris sent striker Charles Porter back into the fray in wide midfield and on 75 minutes Ringmer were level when skipper Brett Johnson’s long throw was fumbled and found its way in.