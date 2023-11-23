Ringmer AFC host a second ex-players and managers day this Saturday – following the success of the inaugural event last year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event is designed to keep former players, managers, coaches and staff of Ringmer FC and AFC Ringmer connected to the current club, and organisers hope to welcome as many members of the Sussex non-league community as possible.

It is also a chance for the current Ringmer AFC to recognise the extensive history of football in the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

R ingmer FC's heritage dates back to 1905 and AFC Ringmer's stretching back 16 years before the merger between the two clubs in 2020.

Ringmer in action earlier in the season against Lindfield | Picture: Will Hugall

Stories, photos and memorabilia about the two clubs are invaluable pieces of history for Ringmer's sporting and social scenes, and the club are extremely keen to see and hear even more.

This becomes even more pertinent following the recent sad news of the passing of former Ringmer FC player-manager Andy Lower.

As the current club grow at the fantastic Caburn Community Ground, it is a chance to have those who helped pave the way involved in how they go forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the day, there will be two fixtures to enjoy for guests and supporters.

The first team play Holland Sports in the MSFL premier division at 1pm and the threes play MSFL Division 3 South fixture against Polegate Town twos at 3:30pm.

Ringmer AFC returned to winning ways in some style as they beat Cuckfield Rangers 4-1 in a morale-boosting away victory.

The Blues welcomed back a host of players who had missed the 3-2 defeat to Oxted & District, Harvey Munro, Charlie Northeast, Sheldon Grimes and Dave Jones returning from injuries, while Kyle Johnson and Edward Easton were recalled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goals from Rhys Taylor - who took his run to three goals in three games - Sheldon Grimes and Edward Easton, plus a first goal this season off the bench for Tyler Watson, were enough to defeat Rangers, for whom Benjamin Delisle grabbed a solitary reply.

The match afforded a chance to introduce new acquisition James Kendall off the bench, with the midfielder - dual-registered with Seaford Town - getting the ideal introduction.

Ringmer moved up to second in the MSFL premier and assistant manager, Jon Hart said on Twitter: "Proper performance from us yesterday [and it] should have been more as well.

"We earnt the right to play by winning our individual and collective battles, and then our quality shone through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Key players starting to come back, the quality and depth in the squad [is] improving massively."

Newhaven continued their bid for Southern Comination premier division honours with a 3-0 win over Horsham YMCA at Fort Road. See Paul Trunfull’s picture gallery here.

Ian Robinson, Lee Robinson and Ryan Blunt were the scorers as the Dockers moved to within six points of league leaders Crowborough.

Newhaven have a tricky test on Saturday when they visit fifth-placed Steyning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes crashed out of the FA Trophy after falling to a 3-1 defeat at local rivals Whitehawk. Tony Russell handed a debut to new signing Luke Dreher, and recalled Ola Ogunwamide and Chris Whelpdale to the starting line-up with Deon Moore on international duty.

Lewes took a deserved lead on 19 minutes, Ogunwamide running onto a Wood through-ball before finishing calmly into the bottom corner.

This seemed to galavanise the hosts and they equalised just six minutes later, Charlie Walker latching on to a long ball forward from Mitch Walker before cleverly finishing across Nathan Harvey and into the bottom corner on the half-volley.

On 36 minutes, Harvey Hughes was deemed to have fouled Charlie Walker in the area. The striker took the penalty himself, blasting it down the middle to make it 2-1.

Whitehawk extended their lead before the break through Dominic Johnson-Fisher.