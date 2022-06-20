Former Premier League striker Blake is pulling on his boots for one last hurrah as a guest frontman for the Rocks -- and with Howell also set to act as playmaker in midfield, the chance to strike up a goal-laden combination has emerged.

Nye Camp manager Blake and No.2 Howell are both preparing to roll back the years in the match at The Camping World Community Stadium, kick-off 3pm.

Gary Charman celebrates a goal in his Bognor days / Picture: Tim Hale

Blake and Howell will pull on the Rocks kit along with a mixture of current players and former team-mates of Charman to honour the Sussex football legend.

Blake said: "It'll be an honour to turn out for Gary and I'll be looking for plenty of service from Jamie, pulling the strings in midfield!"

Howell is manager for the day and, with tongue very firmly in cheek, said: "Robbie has played with some top, top players over the years and I can't sleep thinking I will be partnering him! But seriously, it's going to be a lot of fun and we hope as many fans as possible will come along and enjoy the day. Gary has had a brilliant career and we hope to be able to give him a great send-off."

Among the players Howell hopes to be able to choose from are Taylor Seymour, Harvey Whyte, Calvin Davies, Darren Budd, Dan Beck, James Crane, Jimmy Muitt, Ollie Pearce, Charlie Bell, Craig Robson and Darin Killpartrick.

Charman retired from football last season after calling time on his latest spell at the Hornets, for whom he made more than 600 appearances. As well as two spells at Bognor, he also played for Eastbourne Borough and Burgess Hill Town and racked up more than 800 games in total.