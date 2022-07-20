Robbie Blake's message to Rocks fans ahead of Pompey clash

Robbie Blake is telling his players to carry on playing on the front foot | Picture: Martin Denyer

Blake says the game against the Blues will help him measure how far his players have come in terms of fitness and togetherness since starting pre-season training.

Writing in the new-look Rocks match day programme available tonight, Blake said: "Welcome back to Nyewood Lane everyone as we face Pompey in what for us is a real test to see just how far we have progressed since starting pre-season training on July 1.

Part of the cover of the new-look Rocks programme

"We must thank Danny Cowley and the Fratton Park staff for bringing a Blues side to play us tonight and I know both sets of supporters will make it a great night. I know many fans who support both clubs and know the strong links between the two so it's easy to appreciate just how important it is to many that this fixture is played annually.

"We go into the game with two wins under our belts thanks to victories on the road at both Littlehampton and Gosport Borough; as a manager your first concern is to win games but it's very important that you win them playing football the right way and I feel we have done that.

"Me and Jamie have been delighted with the application the players have shown in training and in the two games, both in terms of their work rate and desire, but also the manner in which they have bought into the way we want to play football; on the front foot.

"That ethos will always be paramount to us here at Bognor Regis Town and you the fans have bought in to that expansive brand of football over the years and I can assure you that is how we will continue to play. Your support in this pursuit is tremendous and helps make this club so special.

"As you'll be aware we have lost some players and we are in the process of gaining new players as the new season dawns. Amadou Tangara is a great guy and a talented keeper and was a real fans' favourite during his time here and we wish him all the best for the future.

"Likewise, Joe Cook showed during his time with us what a quality player he is and it's no surprise to me that he has been given a chance higher up the ladder at Chesterfield. Again, we wish him all the best.

"Sam De St Croix, Tom Chalaye, Joe Rabbetts, Josh McCormick and Taylor Seymour have joined us and we have others who have both trained and played in the friendlies who could well be signing too.

"We are a couple of players shy of what we want in terms of numbers and strength but the good thing is that we have options and still have plenty of time before we have to make those decisions on who we want to recruit.