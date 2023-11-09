Roberto De Zerbi says Brighton's victory in Amsterdam over Ajax was the ‘finest’ in the club's history
The Seagulls went top of their Europa League group thanks to their second ever European win, which came following goals from Ansu Fati and Simon Adingra.
Following the game De Zerbi was asked if this was the ‘finest’ result in the club’s history. He said: “Yes, I think. We are very happy for our fans and our club.
"I think we deserved to win because we played 70 minutes very well. We suffered in two or three situations in the first half and [in] the last 20 minutes but before we suffered [at the hands of] Ajax we could have scored the first goal with Ansu Fati with one chance [and] another chance with Mitoma.”
He added: “We are improving in the quality of the play, we are improving [with our] high pressure because the first goal we scored [thanks to our] high pressure and I think we are improving in the quality of the play because the second goal is totally our style and we have to find many situations like in the second goal.”