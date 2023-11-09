Roberto De Zerbi says Brighton's victory in Amsterdam over Ajax was the ‘finest’ in the club's history

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has agreed that his side’s 2-0 victory in Amsterdam over Ajax was the ‘finest’ result in the club’s history.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Seagulls went top of their Europa League group thanks to their second ever European win, which came following goals from Ansu Fati and Simon Adingra.

Following the game De Zerbi was asked if this was the ‘finest’ result in the club’s history. He said: “Yes, I think. We are very happy for our fans and our club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think we deserved to win because we played 70 minutes very well. We suffered in two or three situations in the first half and [in] the last 20 minutes but before we suffered [at the hands of] Ajax we could have scored the first goal with Ansu Fati with one chance [and] another chance with Mitoma.”

Brighton and Hove Albion players celebrating their first goal against Ajax in the Europa League (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)