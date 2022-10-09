Robson rules as Bognor beat Bowers in FA Trophy

Early on Leon Baker played a diagonal ball out wide to Alfie Bridgman and he passed inside to Sam De St Croix who crossed it, but it was cut out by Kie Plumley.

Nathan Odokonyero shot but it flew off a defender and wide for a corner. Ridwan Ajala had a chance for the visitors but his shot was saved by Toby Steward.

Craig Robson runs off to celebrate what proved to be the Bognor winner against Bowers | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Baker allowed Mobalaj Dawodu to run through but redeemed himself by intercepting. James Crane fired it forward to Isaac Olaniyan who curled it wide of the goal.

Josh McCormick’s header back allowed Ridwan Ajala in but he hooked the ball over Steward and wide. De St Croix was fouled by Dawodu and he went into the book.

McCormick was caught on the run down the right side and won a free-kick. Bridgman stepped up and curled it into the area and it was Robson who diverted it into the net with the assistance of the underside of the crossbar on 35 minutes.

Dawodu did well to latch on to a ball through before firing it low and hard but Steward saved with his right hand.

Robinson went into the book on 40 minutes as his foot caught the head of goalkeeper Plumley as he dived to intercept the ball.

Bognor should have scored again. Bridgman was set through by Olaniyan and his shot was denied by a two-handed save by Plumley.

HT 1-0

Baker was tripped and Dwayne Ofari-Archeampong went into the book. The ball in from the free-kick saw Crane put it into the net after build up from Odokonyero, but he was offside.

Tom Bragg chested a ball down to Baker who played it out wide and then Bridgman curled it inside for Odokonyero, who rose well but headed it wide.

De St Croix did well to play it forward to McCormick who crossed it to Nick Dembele but he glanced his header over the crossbar on 58 minutes.

Steward gathered a high free-kick into the box by Julian Gibson.

Ajala's corner swung in and bounced off a player and found the gloves of the diving Steward.

De St Croix did well to pass to Odokonyero who squared it to Olaniyan, who sprayed it wide of the goal from 25 yards out.

Ugonna Emenike played a ball down the line to D'Jean Spencer who ran inside and hit the side netting.

Ofari-Archeampong rose highest to meet a cross but his header fell to directly to Steward.

Crane had to receive treatment near the end following a challenge on Emmanuel Oluwasemo, who also needed treatment following the incident.

A nervy last few moments saw Jamal Allen's forward lofted pass bounced harmlessly through to Steward as Bognor held on for the win.

The Rocks return to league action in midweek as they travel to Enfield Town on Tuesday (7:45pm) for an Isthmian League encounter.