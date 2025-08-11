Simba Mlambo's last-gasp goal handed Bognor Regis Town a dramatic 5-4 victory in this Isthmian South Central opener at AFC Portchester.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Horndean attacker struck from close range to snatch what seemed the most unlikely of victories when the visitors had trailed 4-1 after 52 minutes.

Mlambo hit the winner and Billy Allcock, another former Deans player, hit a brace while Tommy Scutt grabbed the opener — and tireless striker Callum Laycock grabbed a goal, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rocks got off to a flier when Scutt started the scoring from the spot after five minutes when the ever-lively Allcock was upended in the box.

Celebrations after the Rocks come back from 4-1 down to win 5-4 at AFC Portchester | Picture by Lyn Phillips

But the hosts, playing their first game in step four football after promotion last term, hit back on 12 minutes through ex-Bognor attacker Alfie Stanley.

The outfit bossed by Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell went on to endure a nightmare first half in a performance that lacked cohesion, spirit and desire.

The Royals — missing former Rocks utility man Calvin Davies through suspension — sensed the fragility in their opponents and Zak Willett took full advance of slack defending to make it 2-1 on 24 minutes – then Ryan Pennery made it 3-1 late into first-half injury time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it was Pennery who made it 4-1 and who had seemingly given Portchy the three points with the Rocks still struggling to find any fluency both at the back and in the final third.

But they never gave up and when Laycock fired home on 55 minutes to make it 4-2 it seemed to cast doubt in to Gav Spurway’s side. Allcock pounced to make it 4-3 on 63 minutes and Bognor started to take control and enjoyed decent possession but couldn’t find the breakthrough. As time went on it appeared that the home side would hold on.

Then Allcock drew the visitors level on 85 minutes and an air of hesitancy seemed to envelop AFC Portchester while the Nye Camp aces grew in confidence.

And the mood uplift proved to be vital when Mlambo prodded home at the death after George Britton’s shot was parried by keeper Steve Mowthorpe to bring the curtain down on a pulsating game in front of 675 fans at a sun-kissed On-Site Group Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rocks: Mac Chisholm, Billy Allcock, Tommy Block, George Britton, Chad Field (C), Matty Jones, Callum Laycock, Simba Mlambo, Ethan Robb, Tommy Scutt, Harvey Whyte. Subs: Joseph Alman, Ethan Robb (82'), Callum Beck, Matty Jones (91')Sam Hookey, Chad Field (87'), Ashton Horstead, Liam Murphy.