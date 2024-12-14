The misery continued for the Rocks as a last gasp goal by fellow strugglers Whitehawk condemned them to another home Isthmian premier defeat.

Spencer Spurway had a chance after cutting inside from the right but Jasper Sheik made the save. Siya Ligendza got Bognor attacking on the right flank. His run ended with a low effort just wide. Charlie Bennett fired wide after a Whitehawk corner – then Walker tried his luck from long distance but his fierce effort flew high and wide on 22 minutes. On 26 minutes Walker found Barlow inside the box and his low shot was deflected wide. On 29 minutes good work from Imran Kayani on the left tsaw him square it to Walker who fired it low and it forced a fingertip save by Ryan Hall. Clark’s cross in from the right which fell onto the boot of Mather but he stubbed his effort into the turf and it was cleared away. A Burgess corner fell into the crowded penalty area but the ball was cleared off the line. Harvey Whyte went into the book on 41 minutes for fouling his man near the touchline. Almost straight from kick-off after the break, good play teed up Ligendza with a strike from outside the box which only just bounced wide. But Whitehawk extended their lead on 49 minutes. Good work from Imran Kayani on the left saw him place it on to the boot of ex-Rocks striker Barlow, who hit it against the bar on the volley. It bounced back to him and he hit it low and in. Clark looked to have been fouled in the box in the air but the the referee waved away the penalty appeals on 51 minutes. Mather made an inspired run down the left and cut the ball across to Dan Gifford who was blocked by Sheik – then Burgess on the follow up fired narrowly over. Bognor got a goal back on 67 minutes after good work from Gifford, who passed it inside to Tommy-Lee Higgs – only just on as a sub – and he rifled it home from long range.