Roffey FC celebrate first SCFL premier away win - Horsham YMCA clinch rare home success

Seven months into their tough SCFL premier division season, Roffey are celebrating their first away win. It came on Tuesday night at Saltdean – the same night Horsham YMCA clinched a rare home win over AFC Varndeanians. Here’s the lowdown on both victories...

Saltdean 0-2 Roffey

SCFL premier

by Sam Chapman

Roffey, pictured in a pre-match huddle earlier this month, chalked up their first away win of the season, at Saltdean | Picture: Beth Chapman

Roffey welcomed back Ricardo Fernandes and George Cousins from suspension and new signing Mark Bevan for the journey to Hill Park for a must win fixture against third-bottom Saltdean.

In difficult conditions Roffey made a nervous start and it was the home side in the ascendency for the first 15 minutes without really testing Callum Thompson in the Roffey goal. The visitors gradually got their passing going and on 30 minutes a flowing move ended with Jahobi Maher being upended by a defender and George Cousins ‘Harry Kaned’ the penalty into the top corner. The first half ended with little else of note.

Roffey were aware of the number of time s they had surrendered leads trhis season and immediately got on the front foot after the restart and pushed the hosts back with Fernandes and Jake Relleen gaining control in midfield, Lucas and Maher breaking down the flanks and the excellent Jamie Wanstall organising the defence in which teenager Morgan Prill was unbeatable.

Horsham YMCA in action v Eastbourne Town earlier this week | Picture: Beth Chapman

Fifteen minutes after the restart Kelvin Lucas was brought down 20 yards from goal and Bevan stepped up to send a dipping left foot drive past the Saltdean keeper.

With a two goal cushion Roffey grew further in confidence and despite the home sides efforts to get back into the game it was Roffey who looked more likely to add to their lead. Thompson did have to make a save which Bevan tidied up at the expense of a corner but there were no real alarms as Roffey saw out the game for a vital win.

It keeps alive their hopes of survival – but more victories are needed. They host Peacehaven on Saturday.

Roffey: Thompson, Prill, Bevan, Wanstall, Fortune, Relleen, Lucas, Fernandes, Cousins, Andrade, Maher. Subs; Maunder, Collins, Stringer.

Horsham YMCA 2-1 AFC Varndeanians

SCFL premier

by Martin Read

Rain finally relented, allowing Ron Moulding and the busy Horsham YMCA ground staff to clear standing water and get the game on, and battling YM were rewarded with a rare home win.

It pleased YM manager Dean Carden, who told the County Times: “Considering the conditions we played brilliantly in the first half, and then fought back after they equalised. It was a pity that we couldn’t have a back to back clean sheet, but it was great to pick up three points at Gorings Mead!”

AFC Varndeanians made the early running, with YM keeper Aaron Jeal thwarting Mark Goldson and then snatching the ball from Alf Rainfold’s head. But, the Brighton side were reprieved when Tom Tolfrey’s volley hit the post. Chances came and went at either end, until, with half time beckoning, Dan Evans rolled back the years with a cool finish to put YM in front. There was still just time for Varndeanians’ Matt Gunn to be sent off.

Twenty minutes into the second half Goldson grabbed an impressive solo equaliser, YM, though, were not to be denied, pressing hard, earning 5 corners, followed by sub Luke Roberts side-footing the winner with 3 minutes remaining. Varndeanians came within an ace of scoring at the death, but YM deserved to notch up the double over the visitors.