Rooks reset: How Russell and Vines got Lewes FC firing again

After sticky form, Russell had spoken about injuries and players not performing to their expected levels.

But the Rooks have now won back-to-back league games against Margate and fellow promotion chasers Folkestone to move back into the top five.

Russell said a team bonding trip to a laser tag venue had helped get things back on track. “I just think we had to reset it all,” he said. We were getting a bit carried away with it all and forgetting why we do football, because we enjoy it.

Lewes players and staff celebrate one of the goals that downed Margate in midweek / Picture: Angela Brinkhurst

“We lost to Bishop’s Stortford and then it was negative. Everyone was down in the dumps. Joe Vines and I said ‘we’ve got to reset this, we’ve got to get these boys being positive’.

“I went to the chairman and said I want to take them Quasar (laser tag) so they can get that mindset of every time they come together, it’s not negative, it can be fun.

“We spoke to the team about being honest with each other. Whether we do it (promotion) or not, what we can’t do is what we’ve been doing: turning up, going through the motions, playing with a handbrake on, everything’s safe, frightened to make mistakes.

“Just have a go and be positive. As a management team, we’re going to be positive, so let’s not be afraid to make mistakes, get on the front foot and play the football I know we can.

“Anyone can manage when you’re winning. What defines you as a manager is that, you’re going to have a slump in the season, 100 per cent, and it’s how quickly you can get your team out of it.

“It’s you recognising what the team needs quickly and delivering it.

“We got on the training field, did lots of coaching, some fun sessions as well. I think it’s put us in good stead.”

The Rooks aim for a third straight win at home to Wingate & Finchley tomorrow. Russell said: “They’re a dangerous side. We’ve got to be at it to beat them, we’ve got to be structured. I think if you catch them on their good days then they’re a problem.”