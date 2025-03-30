Rotherham sack former Leeds manager Steve Evans after home defeat to Crawley Town
Saturday's loss against the Reds – the Millers’ seventh in 11 League One games – brought 'We want Evans out' chants, and saw fans leaving New York Stadium in droves well before the final whistle
Rotherham were expected to mount a promotion challenge after they were relegated from the Championship last season, but the Millers’ heaviest defeat of the 2024-25 campaign leaves them 16th in League One – and just nine points clear of the relegation zone.
A statement on the Rotherham website said: “Rotherham United can confirm that, following a meeting between the Chairman and Manager this morning, the club have parted company with First Team Manager Steve Evans together with Paul Raynor, Gary Mills and Ian Pledger, with immediate effect.
“Steve was re-appointed in April last year, taking charge of 50 games in all competitions during his most recent tenure.
“Everyone at Rotherham United would like to thank Steve, Paul and their coaching team for all their efforts and wish them well in their future endeavours.
“The club can also confirm that Matt Hamshaw, together with Andy Warrington and other staff to be confirmed will take charge of first team matters with immediate effect until the end of the season.
“The club will be making no further comments at this time.”
Evans, who guided Crawley Town into the Football League, returned to Rotherham last April after their relegation back to League One had been confirmed.
The 62-year-old led the club to back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship between 2012 and 2014, before joining Leeds United in 2015.
