Former AFC Uckfield, Burgess Hill and Eastbourne United manager Rowland will be joined in the management team by Bryan O’Toole and Darryl Livesey, with more announcements on this team to follow in the coming days .

Rowland said: “I wasn’t looking to get back into senior football anytime soon but having been involved heavily with the club through my son's football and supporting Anthony Whittington towards the end of last season with the first team, I really started to enjoy coaching and the development aspect again.

Simon Rowland is the new boss at Mile Oak FC

"Bryan and myself want to create a culture where we are focused on creating a better ‘environment’ for the players to develop. We have a very young and hungry side that wants to learn so we are looking forward to what is going to be an exciting challenge."

Rowland has previously won the SCFL Division 1 twice and led Eastbourne United to the FA Vase semi final - and as a player he played at Whitehawk, Lewes, Hastings United and Eastbourne Borough.

Club secretary Karl Gillingham added, “The club received a great deal of interest from strong coaches and managers, however Simon was the stand-out candidate for the position, taking into account his involvement with the playing squad last season, which matches our belief in progressing from within the club structure, managerial and playing background, and his vision for the club.