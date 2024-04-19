SAFE! Eastbourne Borough survive in National League South as Taunton Town go down

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Tuesday the Sports had led 1-0 at Weston through Yahya Bamba’s 20th minute goal, and then spent much of the game grittily defending the slender lead. But referee Phil Eddie indicated six minutes of added time – and we were into the fifth of them, when a left-wing corner was thumped into the net through a goalmouth full of bodies, resembling the Eton Wall Game.

Borough players visibly sank to the ground in despair. There was no time to strike back, and the three points which would have guaranteed National South safety had melted down to one – not quite enough. The revival since Christmas, under new manager Adam Murray, had been massive, and it deserved the reward of that precious fifth-from-bottom rung of the table.

Borough in action at Weston | Picture: Lydia Redman

And now – 48 hours later – they have secured saferty, by way of Taunton Town losing their final game in hand, 1-0 at home to Weston with a late goal sealing their fate, to ensure they are the final side to go down. They are four points behind Borough so cannot catch them.

It’s a fantastic end to a rollercoaster season at Priory Lane, one in which relegation at times looked likely.

Now Borough can go to Braintree on Saturday’s for 23-24’s farewell and Adam Murray’s players will once again enjoy passionate support from the travelling faithful at Braintree – they would have done whether it were a day of destiny or one on which survival was already assured.

Thirty or forty had managed the long haul to Weston on Tuesday – and far more Borough fans will be on the road to Braintree for their final footy fix of this long and improbably eventful season. Two supporters' coaches are already full, and there is talk of a third.

Braintree are a tough, utilitarian outfit who put brawn and Route One effectiveness before the Beautiful Game. Eastbourne will rarely outmuscle opposition teams – but they can outplay and outpace any opponent in National South.

Taunton Town must be on their knees after completing eight fixtures in three weeks – including a goalless draw at Braintree Town. There will be sympathy for them and the other relegated sides- but there will be jubilation and relief in the Sports camp, and they have deserved that.