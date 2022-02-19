Salford City v Crawley Town postponed due to waterlogged pitch

The surface passed a preliminary pitch inspection by the match official at 9am, with the officials due to return at 12.30pm.

However rainfall continuously fell throughout the morning, and when Salford requested that the match referee return earlier to re-assess he deemed the surface unplayable.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crawley Town have apologised to supporters who had already begun their journey to Salford. The club said the situation was out of their control.

Crawley Town's trip to Salford City in League Two this (Saturday) afternoon has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. Picture by Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images

Match tickets will be valid for the rearranged date once it has been agreed, or refunds will be available once a date has been agreed and announced.