Salford City v Crawley Town postponed due to waterlogged pitch

The surface passed a preliminary pitch inspection by the match official at 9am, with the officials due to return at 12.30pm.
However rainfall continuously fell throughout the morning, and when Salford requested that the match referee return earlier to re-assess he deemed the surface unplayable.
Crawley Town have apologised to supporters who had already begun their journey to Salford. The club said the situation was out of their control.
Match tickets will be valid for the rearranged date once it has been agreed, or refunds will be available once a date has been agreed and announced.
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK.