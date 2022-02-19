Storm Eunice: Salford City's pitch passes preliminary inspection ahead of Crawley Town visit

Match officials assessed the playing surface at 9am following the aftermath of Storm Eunice.

The officials will return at 12.30pm for one final assessment of the Ammies' pitch ahead of kick-off.

Updates will be posted to the Reds’ website and social media channels.

Storm Eunice wreaked havoc across the country on Friday, with winds of up to 90mph buffeting the UK and the Met Office issuing an unprecedented red weather warning.

The destructive weather caused damage and disruption to football clubs across the country, and has lead to the postponement of several sporting fixtures involving Sussex teams.

