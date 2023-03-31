Bexhill boss Ryan Light was pleased to see his side put a defeat behind them with a 6-0 midweek win – and Little Common manager Russell Eldridge was purring after a 4-1 win for his team.

The Pirates lost 3-1 at SCFL premier leaders Broadbridge Heath last weekend after Aaron Cook had put them ahead.

Manager Light said: “We were excellent in the first half and really comfortable against a top side. We were disappointed with the first penalty they were awarded and having watched it back the ref was poorly placed to give it as quickly as he did, as contact was minimal if any. It was a big moment in the game.

"In the second half the game became more frantic, which didn’t suit us, we had to change shape due to injuries and spaces opened up for Heath.

Bexhill United players celebrate one of the six goals they put past Loxwood | Picture: Joe Knight

" They are top of the league for a reason and their quality eventually came through.”

On Wednesday night Bexhill recorded their biggest win of the season, 6-0 at home to Loxwood, headlined by a Tom Vickers hat-trick. Corey Wheeler added two more and Dom Whittaker, one of six of the clubs under-23 squad to feature, topped things off with a fine diving header.

Light said: “Once again we were depleted through injury and unavailability which has been the theme of this season but the youngsters were a breath of fresh air.

"I asked for a fast start and they gave me that, we were devastating in the opening 15 minutes, scoring three and hitting the bar and post. Credit to Loxwood who didn’t stop and caused us problems throughout.”

Little Common in action earlier in the campaign | Picture: Joe Knight

Bexhill host Hassocks tomorrow.

Little Common won 4-1 at home to Midhurst last Saturday and boss Eldridge said: “After a 10 day break it was good to get back to winning ways. It was never going to be a classic given the conditions but first half we played well and controlled the game.

"We started brightly scoring early and after the second goal we played good football, showing patience and quality in our attacking play. The second half wasn’t so great but we won and scored four goals, equalling our points tally from last season.”