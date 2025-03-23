Scott Lindsey gives insight in to how he instilled belief in his Crawley Town players to help beat Bristol Rovers

Scott Lindsey gave an insight into how he instilled belief into Crawley Town’s players after their 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers.

Lindsey, who rejoined Reds on a three-year-deal, only had one training session before this fixture but that was enough time to make a crucial change to their style of play.

That change was belief. Since his return, the 52-year-old hasn’t stopped stating the importance of this and how crucial it is going into the final stages of the season.

He said: “I've seen them play before and I don't understand why you [Crawley] are where you are. I've told them that I think that you're probably better than you believe you are. I've also shown them clips of training from yesterday.

Crawley Town players before Saturday's 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers at the Broadfield Stadium | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

“That was part of the meeting today to kind of show them, look, this is what we're capable of and there'll be massive evidence from today that I can use on Monday morning.

“I'll spend most of my day tomorrow watching that game back and clipping it up purely to give them evidence that this is what we did. This is what we are. This is how good you can be so it's just an ongoing process.”

In their previous four games, Reds had only picked up one point, leaving everyone involved with the club low in confidence. However, Lindsey’s return has brought back much needed energy particularly in the players who recorded their first win since February 11.

“You see a group of players out there that probably looked different last week and the week before. That's nothing to do with me. I don't know what went on and how it went on, I just know that I don't like my team to look anything different from what you saw today.

“If that's me instilling a belief and giving them details about how I want them to work, press, play, pass and bring the ball out and all that, then that's what I'll do. That's my job.

“I just loved their endeavour today. I think they're a really good group. Like I say, I'm disappointed. I'm hurting for them because they don't really deserve to be where they are in the table so I've got to try and get that belief back into them which I think we saw today”.