Scott Lindsey leaves Crawley Town to join MK Dons - Johnson says club 'look forward to the next phase of our journey'
The 52-year-old has been the favourite with the bookies for the job ever since Mike Williamson left to become Carlisle manager last week.
The former Swindon Town boss joined the Reds in January 2023. He saved the club from the drop after being in a very precarious position when he joined.
In his first full season Lindsey brought a brand of football Crawley fans could enjoy and be proud of and made history by first, leading them to the play-offs for the first time (where they beat MK Dons 8-1 over two legs), then, secondly, taking them to Wembley for the first time, then, thirdly, winning at Wembley.
And after a second summer of having to mould a new squad, Lindsey made a promising start in League One, winning two of the opening six games of the season.
Chairman Preston Johnson said: “Scott was such a big part of the success we had in the last year or so. We wanted Scott to stay with us, but ultimately he made the decision to leave, which we respect. We now look forward to the next phase of our journey. Scott has given both me and the fans of this club some unbelievable memories which we thank him for. I wish him and his family all the best.
"Football is relentless, and so are we. We are committed to investing in the infrastructure and personnel to reach even greater heights.”
Alongside Lindsey, assistant manager Jamie Day, first-team coach Carl Laraman and goalkeeper coach Steve Hale will also depart.
An update regarding the club’s managerial status will be announced in due course.
A club statement said: “Everybody connected with the club thanks Scott, Jamie, Carl and Steve for their incredible work during their time at the Red Devils and would like to wish them and their families all the best for the future.”