Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey revealed what was the catalyst for his side’s sensational 4-0 win at Rotherham United.

Reds made it just six points between them and safety after Kamari Doyle’s brace and goals from Gavan Holohan and Panutche Camara secured all three points and only their fourth away win of the season.

And that makes it two wins and two clean sheets since Lindsey has returned. The returning boss had less than 48 hours to prepare for the Bristol Rovers game last Saturday – but he had a clear run without any midweek games leading up to the trip to the New York Stadium.

"I think that's probably the catalyst of why we've won so comfortably today,” Lindsey told Gary Smith from BBC Radio Sussex and Surrey, “because we've had a good week on the training ground and put in real detail into them.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey oversees training last week | Picture: CTFC

“I kind of analysed Rotherham last Sunday, as early as that. I put a plan together all week. We worked on that plan from Monday and you get the fruits from that if you work that hard and work that detail. We've certainly done that.

"We started prepping the team as from Monday and you could see with that performance that they took on the information really, really well and executed it perfectly. So, yes, really pleased.”

And Lindsey was pleased the 229 Reds fans who made the trip were rewarded. “I’m so pleased to send him down the road with a performance like that. The result and the goals that we scored as well are so important that we give them something. They spend a lot of money. I know how hard times can be and spend a lot of money up and down the country.

“It's difficult to watch a team. It's been a really tough season for everybody because of where we are in the division. I get that. But let's hope that we can give them some cheer towards the end of this season and a little bit of hope. I think today that we've given that certainly.”

Crawley host Peterborough on Tuesday night at the Broadfield Stadium before a trip to Stevenage on Saturday, April 4.