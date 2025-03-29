Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town’s rampant performance at the New York Stadium ‘didn’t exceed’ Scott Lindsey’s expectations today.

Kamari Doyle scored on either side of half-time to give Reds a deserved lead with Gavan Holohan and Panutche Camara scoring late to secure a stunning 4-0 win and capped an brilliant display.

The win has closed the gap on safety to just six points – within a week of Lindsey returning they have halved the deficit with seven games left – starting with Peterborough on Tuesday night at the Broadfield Stadium.

But boss Lindsey, who only returned to the post just over a week ago, was not surprised with what transpired at Rotherham.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey celebrates | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

"I don't think it does exceed my wildest expectations if I'm totally honest with you because I've seen a performance last week that give me encouragement,” Lindsey told Gary Smith from BBC Radio Surrey and Sussex.

"I've seen the players train all week that give me encouragement. I fully expected to win that game today. But of course, 4-0, brilliant. It could have been more by the way. But yeah, the players have been brilliant. They've been outstanding since I've come in.

"Every single training session, every game, the two games that I've had, they've been unreal. Deserved winners in both games. Outstanding possession, outstanding build play, final third actions, goals, two clean sheets. It couldn't have gone any better than it has.”

But Lindsey wants to ensure his players don’t get ahead of themselves. He said: “We know that football's got a nasty habit of kicking you in the teeth, so we've got to make sure that we stay grounded, measured, ready to go again on Tuesday night.

"Listen, the boys have been fantastic. We've had a clear week this week, so I've been able to coach the team and I think you could clearly see that they look coached today.

"They look proper, as they did last week as well. So yeah, listen, I can't take the credit for that. I want the players to take the credit because they're the ones that are out there doing it. I give them the information, I give them a bit of guidance, but they go out and have to do it. They've done it perfectly well in two games.”

Crawley host Peterborough on Tuesday night at the Broadfield Stadium before a trip to Stevenage on Saturday, April 4.