Selsey endure tough start - Midhurst take liking to FA Cup

Selsey take the cup tie to Wick | Picture: Chris Hatton

Selsey lost 2-0 at home to SCFL division one newcomers Chessington and Hook on Saturday, then went down 3-2 at home to Wick in the Peter Bentley Cup on Tuesday night.

The Blues will look to make it third time lucky when they visit Dorking Wanderers Reserves in the league on Saturday.

Boss Daren Pearce said of Saturday’s loss: “Unfortunately for us we ended up losing the game 0-2 with the visitors capitalising on two basic mistakes from us, leaving us an uphill battle in the second half to try to get back into the game.

Midhurst battle away at Uckfield in the FA Cup | Picture: Michelle Wallis

"With chances not taken by us in the second half when we created good openings, it wasn't our day – and even when we did beat the goalkeeper the post stopped us from getting back into the game. The visitors took the three points and left us having a disappointing and frustrating afternoon.

“As a group we need to learn – and learn quickly – that we can't give away soft goals and give teams a foothold in the game.”

On Tuesday the home side led at the break with Evan Harris finding the top far corner from 20 yards but Ryan Barrett headed Wick level three minutes after the restart.

Selsey lost Ollie Clarke to a straight red for a challenge on Alex Kew before Dave Crouch put the Dragons into the lead, only for Corey Burns to soon level with a scorching effort. Josh Irish got the winner and Crouch was dismissed – before Selsey keeper Syd Davies almost netted a dramatic equaliser.

Meanwhile Midhurst & Easebourne have taken an instant liking to the FA Cup.

The Stags made their debut in the famous competition with a convincing extra preliminary round victory away to fellow SCFL side AFC Uckfield Town.

Stags boss Andy Ewen said: “It’s great for the club. We’ve made more history, I can’t praise the lads enough after that. We’ll enjoy the moment.

"But I won’t let them get carried away. We’ll be back in training twice this week working hard as things can change very quickly.”

The opening goal arrived in the ninth minute as Harry Giles was picked out from a throw and put a good cross into the area and Liam Dreckmann headed home.

The second arrived minutes later as Dreckmann won a 50/50 challenge on halfway and played a great ball over the top of the defence to put Billy Connor though on goal, and he fired past Nathaniel Gibb. Stags continued to dominate and a Connor effort came back of the bar after good work from Kieran Carter.

Uckfield showed their intent from the start of the second half by getting bodies forward. Stags stayed organised and had the first real chance of the half. In the 53rd minute Harry Tremlett won the ball and played a great ball into Connor, who picked out Tremlett. He ran on and beat Gibb giving Stags a three-goal advantage.