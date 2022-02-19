"Shocking by the EFL" - Salford City v Crawley Town postponed due to unplayable surface

The surface passed a preliminary pitch inspection by the match official at 9am, with the officials due to return at 12.30pm.

However rainfall continuously fell throughout the morning, and when Salford requested that the match referee return earlier to re-assess he deemed the surface unplayable.

Many Reds were making the 251-mile trip to Salford, or had reached their destination, when the game's cancellation was confirmed.

The Crawley Town team team bus reached Norton Canes Services, in Staffordshire, at around midday before turning back on discovery of the postponement.

Both manager John Yems and captain George Francomb recorded messages from Norton Canes, which were uploaded to the club's Twitter account, expressing their apologies to supporters for the cancellation.

Yems said: "Sorry the game's off everybody. We're gutted.

"We're sitting on the bus, waiting to go home. [We] just hope to see you all at the next home game."

The skipper added: "I just want to say, apologies that the game got called off.

"Obviously it's not down to us, but thank you for you ongoing support away from home this season.

"We'll see you at the next one, and hopefully there will be three points waiting for you."

Here’s how Crawley fans reacted to the postponement on social media:

@Freddie03437930: Just arriving in Manchester for the game to be off. Amazing

@craigybratt: This is awful. Surely this was known at the 9am initial inspection, before many fans set off on the train.

@CarolBates: Great away day to Crewe Station…. Back we go!

@mjfjo: Fair enough if a huge downpour Saturday morning but this sounds as highly doubtful yesterday. Why do EFL never think of fans?

@stephen_dimmock: Huge shame for everyone who's made the journey

@JamieMcWaters: Shocking by the @EFL. Not the first time it's happened either @SalfordCityFC. Shocking

@EvilMing77: Are the club going to help fans with travel costs for the rearranged date? That would be an appreciated gesture to the loyal following COYR ⚽️