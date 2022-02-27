Shoreham beat Arundel ... Wick fight back against Worthing United

Shoreham 4 Arundel 1 - SCFL division one

Shoreham completed the double over lowly Arundel at Middle Road on Saturday to remain in the final play-off position in Division One. On a bumpy pitch, and with a blustery wind, the Musselmen never had problems against a young Arundel side whose cause was not helped by a sending-off and a player sent to the Sin Bin.

Celebrations for Shoreham on their way to a 4-1 win over Arundel

The game began with Shoreham fast out of the blocks and after only two minutes Harry Heath burst down the left and crossed for Dan Turner who failed to capitalise on a good chance. On 11 minutes the Musselmen took the lead when a goal kick from Ricardo Alves was headed on by Tom Shelley to Harry Heath on the left and his fine cross gave Jordan Stalibrass a tap in.

Arundel fought back and following a clearance into the Shoreham half, winger Ollie Hawkins was left with a one-on-one with the home keeper but blazed the ball over the bar from the edge of the box. On 25 minutes, the lively Ramon Santos put Stalibrass through, but he was foiled by a last gasp tackle by Ben Taylor. Arundel were reduced to ten men on 35 minutes when Jack Collins was dismissed for a foul on Dan Turner.

Two minutes later Shoreham scored their second goal when Tom Shelley headed home a Santos cross. Just before the interval Arundel’s Kenzie Oatway was forced to leave the field with a hamstring injury.

Arundel began the second half well and Jamie Ford struck a piledriver from wide on the right which Alves parried onto the bar out for a corner. At the other end Shoreham began to press and were rewarded on 51 minutes when John Lansdale’s in-swinging corner was headed home by skipper Dave Sharman for his first goal of the season. The visitors pulled a goal back on 59 minutes following some poor defending by Shoreham, Ollie Humphries finding the net.

Midway through the half, Arundel were reduced to nine men when skipper Ben Taylor was sin binned, and Shoreham began to create more chances, and increased their lead in the 80th minute when Harry Heath broke through the Arundel defence and squared the ball into the box where an Arundel defender made a hash of his clearance, the ball falling to the feet of Michael Death who slotted home.

Shoreham: Alves, Martin, Green, Lansdale, Sharman, Momah, Turner, Shelley, Stalibrass, Santos, Heath. Subs; Fair, Death, McMahon, Clampin, Sayers.

Report by Mike Wenhem

Wick 2 Worthing United 2

Alex Kew salvaged a point for ten-man Wick, extending their unbeaten run to five matches as they battled back from a two-goal deficit at home to Worthing United. Here is the match in pictures by Stephen Goodger.

The Dragons, fresh from their Peter Bentley Cup quarter-final success over Premier Division high-flyers Saltdean United, started erratically and the Mavericks took advantage. Callum Thomas scored from the penalty spot in the eighth minute and Joe Patching pounced on a defensive error to double the advantage ten minutes later.

But the game turned just before the interval when Dave Crouch seized on a Mavericks mistake to reduce the arrears, lifting a loose ball over the stranded keeper from the edge of the area for his 13th goal of the season. That gave manager Lee Baldwin something to work on during his half-time talk and Wick responded by equalising soon after the restart.

Nathan Hawker swung in a glorious free-kick from in front of the dugouts and Kew’s superb first touch at the far post set him up to lash in the equaliser.

The Dragons continued their chase for the winner despite substitute Conor Bull being dismissed for pushing an opponent with nine minutes remaining. But they couldn’t find a way past the Mavericks, who eased their relegation worries with the point.