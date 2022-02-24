£10k of damage in Storm Eunice - but the Shoreham FC show goes on

They insist Saturday’s home match with Arundel can go ahead after volunteers worked hard to clear debris and patch up damage – although full repairs will take much longer.

Shoreham's damage was just part of the picture across Sussex as a number of clubs - also including Pagham and Westfield - were hit.

Last Friday’s high winds led to:

* A large tree falling on to the clubhouse and damaging the roof

* A stand behind a goal being shifted when timber poles were uprooted.

* Various fencing panels and advertising hoardings being ripped off.

Co-chairman Stuart Slaney said insurance would cover much of the damage but some repairs had needed to be carried out and the insurance payout would not come for two or three months.

The club have launched a public appeal for £1,200, while Slaney will pay for some of the costs and a pot of money set aside for new floodlights has had to be used.

“I had a phone call late Friday afternoon from Keith Hewitt, our stadium manager, who said I’d better go and have a look.

“When it was safe to check the whole ground we found a lot of damage. We had a brilliant team of volunteers turn out on Saturday morning to get rid of the fallen bits of tree and clear up some other bits.

“We have tried to deal with the urgent repairs, like the hole in the clubhouse roof, but some can wait.

“Our priority is to make everything safe for Saturday when Arundel visit us.

“What’s happened only increases the need to get home games on and people through the gates. We appreciate all the support people have given us since the damage occurred.”

Ironically Shoreham have spent around £40,000 on ground improvements in the past two years.

But as they now look to make the most of what is left of this season, and look longer-term, the message from Slaney is one of defiance.

“We have a terrific group of people involved at the club and are being well-supported by local people and yes, the show will go on. Luckily no-one was hurt by what occurred so we just have to deal with it and get back on our feet.”

