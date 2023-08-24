Shoreham FC boss Michael Death says his players need to be men – not babies – as he looks for them to put a poor defeat to Pagham behind them.

The Musslemen lost 2-0 in Saturday’s Peter Bentley Cup clash – then went out of the RUR Cup in midweek in a 3-0 loss at Eastbourne Town.

They have a third chance of knockout success this Saturday when they visit Croydon in the FA Vase.

Shoreham concede against Pagham in a display that left boss Michael Death unimpressed | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Speaking after the Pagham loss, manager Death said: “We were absolutely not good enough on Saturday. At all. That performance was not a reflection of me and what I expect as a minimum.

“The start of this season has been frustrating because we have been genuinely unlucky in a few games, which could have and maybe should have gone the other way, but not Saturday, we got what we deserved.

“We are trying to do things the ‘right way’, by consolidating this season, continuing to promote the youngsters, stabilise the club and teams and improve incrementally - but some of these youngsters, that are desperate for someone to believe in them and give them a chance, have to give a bit more back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s time to grow up and toughen up. I’m backing them as much as I can, but I can’t put a tackle in for them, they have to do that. It was soft Saturday, soft and passive and that’s no good to me.

“We have this little string of games to look at a few things and a few people, but the mentality still has to be right and the attitude has to have some spite behind it. We will be improving and players will be coming back over the next week or two, but opportunities still have to be taken when they come along.