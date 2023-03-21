​The entire U15 team at Shoreham Football Club is preparing for a sponsored walk to Brighton & Hove Albion's Amex Stadium to raise money for an upcoming European tour.

The under-15s are heading to Holland in May to play other football teams from all over Europe and need to raise £3,000.

All 18 boys will be leaving Shoreham FC, in Middle Road, Shoreham, at 10am on Saturday to walk to the Amex via Devil's Dyke. Each player hopes to raise a minimum of £50.

Further fundraising events include a day of car washing on April 14, a family quiz and cake sales.

Katy Beadell explains on Crowdfunder UK: "The under-15 team have an exciting opportunity to compete at a European tournament in May this year. This is the team's only chance to experience such an event.

"The opportunities of this age group were impacted by Covid, they have missed lots of football, tournaments and team building. Next year will be their last in the youth squad, they will be focusing on GCSEs and is generally a time when many leave the sport.

"Just before lockdown, they were sitting at the top of their league and looked like being crowned champions. Last season they qualified for the final of a big local tournament, this season they have been performing well but have been frustrated with games and training regularly cancelled due to the Great British weather!

"The club want to ensure all the team can participate to support their principles of helping each other and working together."

Visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/shoreham-u15-football-tour to find four simple ways to help the team reach the target and make this project a reality.

The money raised will support the costs of travel and accommodation, particularly for those from a low-income family.

Katy said: "The club and coaches are keen to give them the chance to build on their team spirit and commitment to sport which is so important to teenage boys.

"The importance of sport in the life of a teenage boy is unquestionable, especially in today's society with an epidemic of childhood obesity continuing to rise, along with health concerns such as anxiety and depression in teens, plus the fact that children spend so much time on tech devices each week.