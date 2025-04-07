Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rare moment of quality was enough to earn Littlehampton Town three vital points in their Sportsfield clash with Sussex rivals Eastbourne Town – and take them a big step closer to safety.

Nick D’Arienzo took time off from ably performing his defensive duties in the 33rd minute and curled a delightful ball over the visitors’ back line.

Evergreen George Gaskin instantly brought the ball under his spell and squared it to Josh Short to apply the finishing touch from close range.

The Marigolds celebrate Josh Short's goal - which proved the winner | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Until then there had been very little to choose between the sides but the goal gave Golds confidence to take control.

Kieron Pamment went close to doubling their advantage on the hour and Gaskin went closer still in rattling the bar on 75 minutes.

D’Arienzo and his fellow defenders ensured the visitors were kept at arm’s length as Golds saw out a victory that was doubly valuable with Phoenix Sports defeat meaning they ended the day eight points clear of the Isthmian south east division relegation zone.

The Marigolds have a toug-looking trip to play-off hopefuls Beckenham Town on Saturday.