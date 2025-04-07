Short’s winner gives Littlehampton Town daylight in fight to stay up
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Nick D’Arienzo took time off from ably performing his defensive duties in the 33rd minute and curled a delightful ball over the visitors’ back line.
Evergreen George Gaskin instantly brought the ball under his spell and squared it to Josh Short to apply the finishing touch from close range.
Until then there had been very little to choose between the sides but the goal gave Golds confidence to take control.
Kieron Pamment went close to doubling their advantage on the hour and Gaskin went closer still in rattling the bar on 75 minutes.
D’Arienzo and his fellow defenders ensured the visitors were kept at arm’s length as Golds saw out a victory that was doubly valuable with Phoenix Sports defeat meaning they ended the day eight points clear of the Isthmian south east division relegation zone.
The Marigolds have a toug-looking trip to play-off hopefuls Beckenham Town on Saturday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.