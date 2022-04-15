Sidley on brink - Crowhurst and JC Tackleway teams can celebrate

AFC Varndeanians 3 Little Common 0

SCFL premier

Little Common saw their three-game winning run come to an end with a disappointing performance against AFC Varndeanians.

Despite missing goalkeeper Matt Cruttwell, Common were able to name five subs and there was no place in the squad for player-manager Russell Eldridge.

The first half had a typical end of season feel to it with neither keeper really being called into action, JJ Walker blocked a goalbound effort in the Common area whilst at the other end a Jamie Bunn effort was dealt comfortably by the home stopper.

The deadlock was broken just before half-time when a corner was flicked on at the near post and the Varndeanians captain was on hand to nod home past Charlie Holmwood.

It was Common who started the brighter of the two teams after the interval with a good spell of pressure but they were unable to find a equaliser despite numerous corners and balls into the box.

Lewis Hole saw a penalty claim waved away when he appeared to tripped by the home keeper and Bunn had a free kick palmed to safety.

Against the run of play it was the home side who broke and grabbed a vital second when a long ball over the top was slotted home by Rainford. James Miriam Batchelor saw a hooked effort cleared off the line before Paul Feakins saw his goal bound effort blocked.

It was the hosts who added a third with virtually the last kick of the game, when despite claims for offside, Woolvern clipped the ball into the far corner of the net from the touchline.

Common boss Russell Eldridge said: “Saturday’s performance and result summarised our season as we’ve either won and performed well or lost and been poor with not much in the middle!

“With a tricky playing surface it was never going to be a classic and chances were at a premium although we created the better ones from open play.

“They had a number of corners and we generally defended well apart from the one on half-time. Had that not gone in the game would have been different.

“We started well in the second half and had good territory and pressure in their final third with a number of balls into the box which failed to fall our way.

“The second goal on the counter attack took the game away from us and we failed to recover from that. We have two games to go and will be looking to finish strong.”

Common are without a match tomorrow but play their penultimate match of the season on Monday morning when Bexhill United will be the visitors for an 11am kick off .

Sidley United 6 Ringmer AFC 1

MSFL Premier Division

Sidley United put one-and-a-half hands on the Mid Sussex Premier League trophy after a comprehensive victory over nearest rivals Ringmer AFC.

Sidley knew three points would be enough to all but clinch the title and they started strongly with Tyler Capon missing a glorious early chance before Lee Carey struck the post with a free kick.

However the Blues finally broke through although in somewhat fortuitous circumstances. Sam Crabb burst into the area and saw his effort parried out by Ringmer goalkeeper Riley Taylor with the ball hitting a Ringmer defender and rolling into the net on 36 minutes.

Two more quick goals followed. A long throw by Charlie Cornford was headed home by Crabb at the near post via a touch off a defender on 38 minutes before Capon burst into the area and although Taylor got a hand on his strike, it rolled slowly to end up in the net regardless on 44 minutes.

Ringmer received a lifeline at the start of the second half when they won a penalty which Marcin Ruda calmly converted on 53 minutes but the Blues responded to go again and Capon beat the offside trap on 64 minutes to calmly slot home as Ringmer stopped and appealed in vein.

The fifth goal followed on 68 minutes. Initially the flag went up against a Sidley player who was inactive but as the ball came across to a clearly onside player, the referee correctly allowed play to continue with the cutback finding Nathan Crabb who steered the ball into the net.

A number of rolling subs followed towards the end of the match which somewhat disrupted the game’s momentum but Sidley still managed to notch a sixth as Toby Clifford nodded home a Cornford free kick on 88 minutes to wrap up the scoring.

Ringmer can now only draw level on 53 points in their final match and with Sidley boasting a 24 goal advantage and three games left, the title is all but safe for the Blues who will look to officially put it beyond any doubt tomorrow when they welcome Lindfield to Little Common Rec.

* The Hastings FA Lower Divisions Cup final was played at a wet and windy Pilot Field between Crowhurst twos and Westfield threes.

Westfield came into the final in better form than Crowhurst.

The day did not start well for the Crows with Joe Taylor having to replace Will Savage in goal who came down with Covid and Ben Thorpe replacing Harley Millward who was on the bench.

Crowhurst were knocking the ball around with confidence and took the lead in the sixth minute when an exchange of passes between Adam How and Ryan Jinks found Ronnie Curtin who hit a peach of a shot into the top right-hand corner of the goal.

Shortly after Westfield equalised when a free kick delivered into the danger are saw Joe O’Leary win the header only to see it fly past Taylor into his own goal to bring the sides level again.

Wingers James (Junior) McGrath and Thorpe were terrorising the Westfield full-backs and were rewarded when Thorpe accelerated past his opponent to find How in the box who hit his shot home to restore the Crows lead.

McGrath then collected the ball deep in the Westfield half and after a mazy run hit a low shot into the bottom of the goal to extend the lead for the Crows.

Terry Robinson came on for Harry Blunden for the Crows’ first change and immediately settled into his role.

Crowhurst got their fourth when a midfield pass from Jinks found McGrath on the wing whose low cross was turned into his own net by a Westfield defender for the second own goal of the game.

Dale Matthews fed Thorpe deep into the Westfield half where he cut in and a speculative shot-cross sailed past the keeper into the top corner to make it 5-1.

Adam How got his second when another beautiful cross from McGrath found him in space in the box to make it 6-1.

Harley Millward, Stewart Keogh and Danny Turner came on and all played their part in an excellent performance from Crowhurst.

The Hustwayte Building & Maintenance man of the match could have gone to multiple members of the squad but was given to Ronnie Curtin.

Ifield Sports 1 Hollington United 3 (aet)

Mid Sussex Senior Charity Cup SF

Hollington United advanced to the final of the Mid Sussex Charity Cup courtesy of an extra-time victory over Ifield Sports.

After a long journey the Lions started lethargically. Ifield moved the ball well for the opening 25 minutes with their dangermen Leon Khan and Darren Helsdowne looking to stretch the defence at every opportunity and the hosts hit the crossbar from 30 yards.

Hollington grew into the game and the influential Dan Tewkesbury fired narrowly wide on a couple of occasions.

Against the run of play Ifield struck first on the stroke of half-time. The ball was fired goalwards from 25 yards, skidding past the despairing dive of Cody Craddock and kissing the post before crossing the line.

The second half was one-way Hollington traffic with Harry Murphy having a superb volley ruled out for handball in the build-up and hitting the inside of the post with a towering header.

Just as backsides were starting to squeak Gyimah Asante sprang the Ifield offside trap after being released by Patrick Kairaa and slotted past the onrushing keeper.

Murphy missed a chance to be the hero, heading straight at the goalkeeper from six yards in the last minute of the 90.

In extra time, despite nine of the squad having played less than 48 hours earlier, Hollington were visibly the fresher.

The game was won in extra time by super sub Baxter Orchard who headed home Hugo Corbin’s cross in the 100th minute and won a penalty in the 115th dispatched by Tewkesbury, who showed nerves of steel to send the keeper the wrong way and kick-start the celebrations.

MoM was the returning Jordan Harley for a physically dominant display in the heart of the defence.

Manager Asher Grindle said: “Credit to Ifield, they pushed us all the way and gave it everything they had, even at 3-1 down in extra time they refused to give up but there can be no doubt the better side won.

“Heading into a game like this as heavy favourites only adds to the pressure and anticipation. I was pleased with the impact of the substitutes and they showed the mentality and ability that was the difference.

“I’m delighted that in mine and Ross’s first year in charge our season is still alive in mid-April. We will look to finish our league campaign strongly against Southwick and the champions elect Sidley with places in the final squad still very much up for grabs.”

UNDER-15s

JC Tackleway U15s won the Rother League Cup, beating Pass + Move Black 4-0 in the final.

The great occasion at The Polegrove ended with a convincing win for Tackleway.

The boys in orange basked in the sunshine, collecting the trophy to round off five fabulous years together. The group of players have developed from primary school boys through to mature young men.

This was a fitting end to a successful journey. Louis Tobin, who took on the team at 16 years old, managed the team through to now and is stepping down to concentrate on other commitments.

A massive thanks goes to him from players, parents and the club. Chris Honey also steps away from the team and has been superb at helping coach the squad.