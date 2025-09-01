Simon Leslie column: Change isn’t always comfortable – but it’s where we grow

Pemi Aderoju celebrates his goal against Totton | Picture: Lydia Redman

Change is rarely easy. It pushes us, tests us, and sometimes frustrates us. But without challenge, there is no growth. Football teaches us that lesson week in and week out.

on Saturday we welcome Hemel Hempstead to the Reach TV Stadium for a big league game. Let’s give them a warm Eastbourne welcome.

Then, on Saturday 13th September, we host Epsom & Ewell in the FA Cup an opportunity we’re determined to grab with both hands.

I know some of our amazing supporters have been patient, cheering us on and seeing the bigger picture. I’m so grateful for you. Others have been more impatient, challenging every decision and moment. And that’s football too. But real supporters know: you stick with your club through thick and thin. You believe not just when things are easy, but when they’re tough, because that’s when your belief matters most.

There’s plenty of good stuff happening behind the scenes and on the pitch. We’ve got new players to welcome, fresh energy coming in, and a change in fortunes on the horizon. As I always say: if you do the right things, the results will follow.

Change might feel uncomfortable now, but it’s laying the foundations for something special. Let’s embrace it together because the journey is what makes the destination worth it.

See you on Friday at the Reach TV Stadium. Let’s keep building, whatever the weather.