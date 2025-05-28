Joel Colbran, Sam Beard, Aarran Racine, Glen Rea, Sam Packham and Odei Martin Sorondo.have all agreed new terms to keep them at Worthing FC for 2025-26.

The Rebels are also still in talks with Jack Spong, Tommy Willard, Nicky Wheeler, Mo Faal, Temi Babalola, Alfie Young, Ollie Starkey, Bailey Smith, Taylor Seymour over new deals.

Captain Colbran continues to lead by example following another season of consistent performances.

Sam Beard and Joel Colbran are among six players to commit to Worthing FC for 2025-26 | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

His availability alone continues to be a huge strength, racking up another 47 appearances last term, pushing him over the 300 mark for the club as he chases down record appearance holder Mark Knee.

Used in a slightly more advanced right wing back position by manager Chris Agutter, he also has his best season in front of goal, scoring eight times.

Beard commits to a second season with the Reds having joined from Eastbourne Borough last summer.

Starting the season as a wing back he found his feet when moved to the left side of the back three early on, providing balance and attacking thrust from deep while developing a good relationship with Nicky Wheeler down the left flank.

The 27-year-old made 41 appearances in all competitions last season but missed the play-off defeat to Maidstone United through suspension.

Agutter is delighted to the retain the pair he jointly awarded Manager’s Player of the Year last season:

“I’m very pleased that two stalwarts from last season’s team will be with us for the coming campaign – both were superb last season and will be hugely important in our journey moving forwards”.

“Most importantly both Joel and Beardy are the right type of personalities that embody the values and character that we want to see in a Worthing player”.

Under contract: Joe Cook

Agreed new terms: Joel Colbran, Sam Beard, Aarran Racine, Sam Packham, Glen Rea, Odei Martin Sorondo.

In negotiations with: Jack Spong, Tommy Willard, Nicky Wheeler, Mo Faal, Temi Babalola, Alfie Young, Ollie Starkey, Bailey Smith, Taylor Seymour.

Leaving to pursue other opportunities: Danny Cashman

Out of contract and released: Liam Nash, Chris Haigh, Lucas Covolan, Ollie Black, Jack Bates, Finlay Chadwick, Cam Tutt.

Retired: Joe Partington