Lewes were punished for unacceptable errors in a 2-1 defeat to a superior Whitehawk side who narrowed the gap between the sides to just three points.

In a match where neither team played their best football, Whitehawk had the greater appetite for the cold conditions and unpredictable surface, which proved decisive as former Lewes U18 striker Harry Bridle scored a second-half brace.

Lewes had no answer for this as they kept committing basic errors in possession, quickly making it a night to forget for the large travelling contingent.

A late Tolu Ladapo goal flattered the Rooks, who were second-best for much of the contest and slumped to an eighth consecutive match without a win.

At an Enclosed Ground where the surface was much more durable than when Lewes visited in a New Year’s Day abandonment, both teams had a huge amount to play for. Whitehawk needed more results like their 4-1 win at Cheshunt the weekend prior to drag themselves out of the relegation scrap, and made just one change as Jamie Watson replaced Addison Garnett at centre-back.

Lewes, meanwhile, were still looking for their first win since late November after a 2-0 defeat to Horsham at the weekend. Their changes saw Ben Mundele and Hamilton Antonio come in for Matty Warren and Ladapo.

On a misty night in the South Downs, the sides were fairly even early on, with the bigger battle taking place between two noisy sets of supporters.

With Whitehawk looping the ball into the chilly midweek skies, Lewes were under pressure early on and survived a couple of testing moves.

The most dangerous moment of the early period came in the 23rd minute, when lively forward Bridle latched onto a great through ball and held off Ethan Kaiser before sweeping a shot narrowly wide of the right post.

That was as good as the chances got until the 36th minute, when Bridle was again the man played in with just goalkeeper Toby Bull to beat.

Just right of centre, Bridle duly took aim from 18 yards but found Bull’s legs, with Lewes holding out for the time being.

The Rooks did have some glimmers of hope in the half, with their expansive approach better suited than the last time they visited. While they lacked a real number nine to aim at, widemen Calvin Ekpiteta and Marcus Sablier had the beating of their full-backs on occasions.

As fouls and injuries disrupted the half, though, the tempering noise of both sets of fans reflected the diminishing quality on show.

Tellingly, Peter Ojemen’s speculative 25-yard shot for Lewes – which sailed just wide of the left post – was the best effort of the last 15 minutes.

Aiming to pick things up after a dull end to the first half, both sides set out with positive intent. While Lewes had the first chance of the half, throwing the ball forward to Danny Bassett, this led to nothing and the Hawks took hold of the game.

Two crosses from the left caused danger for Bull, with Rob O’Toole inches away from latching onto one at the near post, and the breakthrough came moments later. In the 54th minute, Whitehawk again swept away down the left and worked the ball quickly inside, where Bridle was on hand to tuck a delightful low finish past Bull.

This stirred the Rooks, and from an Ekpiteta free-kick, Ojemen attempted a near-post finish but was foiled by ‘keeper Joseph Osaghae. Progress stalled again afterwards, and Bull was called into action to foil a Kai Jennings attempt and then an Emmanuel Mensah free-kick, with Whitehawk restoring a stranglehold.

Just a few minutes later, Lewes’ window was closed with clinical efficiency. As the Hawks won a corner from the right, the forthcoming delivery in the 75th minute was headed in by Bridle for his second goal of the evening.

Combined with Lewes’ sloppiness – passing the ball out of play on several occasions – this goal seemed to settle the contest before it had ever really started for the visitors. Craig Nelson’s side did rally, and a long-awaited tactical change saw them move to a three-man defence and offer a concentrated spell of pressure.

A Bassett free kick from the left was turned home by Josh Spinks in the 81st minute, but the linesman ruled out the goal for an offside.

Substitute Ladapo finally got the Rooks on the scoresheet, with his towering header from a free kick drawing it back to 2-1 in the 89th minute.

Five minutes of added time offered the slightest chance of stealing a point, but familiar errors stalled Lewes in their efforts to pump the ball up the pitch; naive fouls winding down the clock.

Whitehawk duly saw out victory on the coldest of nights, and in doing so reached within three points of the flatlining Rooks.

The Hawks rise to 15th, just behind the 13th-placed Rooks in the Isthmian Premier Division, but with a gulf in their wintertime form – the Hawks with 15 points in their past eight matches and the Rooks with just four – they are almost equals.

Lewes now go into their meeting with relegation-threatened Bowers & Pitsea desperately needing a win to arrest their eight-game winless slump.

That game at the Dripping Pan kicks off at 3PM this Saturday (25 January).

Whitehawk: Osaghae; Wright, Tennent, Watson, Borg (Asike, 78’); Briggs (C); Mensah (Walker, 93’), Jennings, Lambert (Kayani, 64’), O’Toole; Bridle (Nandhra, 89’). Unused: Barlow.

Lewes: Bull; Mundele (Jones, 40’), Kaiser (Meeres, 80’), Spinks, Ojemen; Allen, Antonio; Ekpiteta, Finney (Jalloh, 62’), Sablier (Ladapo, 78’); Bassett (C). Unused: Saward.