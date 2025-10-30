A reversal of fortune could be the simple answer to how Bognor Regis Town have turned around their Isthmian South Central division season.

That's according to Rocks defender Matt Jones, who reckons harnessing an excellent spirit in the changing room has also contributed to a run of form that has seen Jamie Howell's men win four of their last five league games.

They picked up another victory on Saturday with a 2-0 triumph over Kingstonian at Chichester City's Oaklands Park (see the match in pictures here by David Richardson) and Bognor -- second from bottom at one point -- now find themselves in 13th position going in to the weekend's game at high-flying Westfield.

Late first half goals from Cal Laycock and Kash Kasukumya secured the win after a first half in which the visitors dominated possession but failed to cash in on their supremacy.

Former Swindon Town youth full-back Jones, signed in the summer, admits the dismal start to the campaign was difficult to comprehend.

He told Rocks Radio: "To be fair the whole season, internally, we have had a good spirit and it was frustrating because we never got battered by teams and the teams we played against weren't on top that much but we were just losing games.

"And you are walking away from it going. 'I don't understand how we lost'. Your luck turns and now we are picking up wins comfortably -- we still have the same boys and the same environment but it's just clicking.

"Against Kingstonian in the first half we didn't get on the front toot enough but in the second half we got on the front foot and dictated how we wanted to play and it was quite comfortable in the second half."

Meanwhile, midfielder Ethan Robb has reiterated the desire for the Rocks to stamp their authority on games by controlling possession. He added: "They (Kingstonian) had more of the ball than we wanted them to have in the first half but we kept out shape well. We want to be on the front foot and be the team that is dictating the game and I think we did that more in the second half and we were much better.

"We have kept a few more clean sheets recently and I think Dan (Jordan) has made a big difference coming in and we have got a very good defence -- clean sheets were coming at some point and I suppose it was about being as solid as we can and seeing out games, which we have done in the past few weeks a bit better."

After Saturday’s trip to Westfield, the Rocks are back in action at Chichester City's Oaklands Park on Tuesday, November 4 when they host Hayes & Yeading United in the Isthmian South Central division.