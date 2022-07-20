Former Tottenham Hotspur defender looking for promotion with Crawley Town

The 23-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Reds on a free transfer from Tottenham Hotspur. After 51 games in Premier League Two, Spurs were trying to keep the youngster in North London and be a part of their new defence under Antonio Conte. However, Omole has joined Crawley in what looks to be an ambitious season for the club.

"Getting promoted is the most important thing for the team,” said Omole. “Hopefully we can move higher, get into League One and keep moving forward from there.”

“Everything about it (excites me),” said Omole on why he chose Crawley as the next step in his career. “The expectations and drive to move forward. It’s a blessing and a great opportunity to be here.”

Having spent years in both Tottenham and Arsenal’s youth systems, the Englishman joins Crawley with heaps of experience at two of England’s top clubs. He said ‘I’m thankful for everything they (his former clubs) gave me.

"It’s helped me learn everything that I feel like I need to know to be at this level.

"It’s taught me a lot of things both as a person and a player. Hopefully I can learn more that’ll help me in this league.”

Tobi Omole celebartes with Jack Clarke while at Tottenham. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Omole describes himself as a ‘ball playing centre-back’ and fits perfectly into the club’s new system under Kevin Betsy.

“Obviously the most important thing is keeping balls out the net,” said Omole on his play style. “But I want to be able to play out from the back and create chances.”

As the club’s new manager, Betsy wants to transform the way Crawley play and create a stronger emphasis on keeping possession.

Crawley’s top scorer last season, Kwesi Appiah said: “We want to dominate the ball and the more we are on the ball the less chance they have of scoring,” when asked about Betsy’s new tactics.

Tobi Omole in action for Tottenham Hotspur U21. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

In a recent interview, Betsy said: “The coaching team has put in a lot of hours studying data and understanding what kinds of players we need.”

As a defender who is young, already has a lot of experience and is comfortable on the ball, Omole certainly fits the type of player Crawley need as they start this new era.

In one of his first appearances for the Red Devils, Omole played and started against Scottish Premier League side Hearts in a 2-2 draw.

Despite Crawley going two goals down, their ability to keep the ball and move around the opposition was pivotal in pulling the game back. Their first goal involved 21 passes before giving Dom Telford the perfect chance to score.

Tobi Omole celebrates a goal for Tottenham. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Crawley Town will kick off their 2022/23 campaign on July 30 as they face Carlisle United away at Brunton Park. Despite having only made one appearance for them so far, Omole will hope to be included in the Red’s starting 11 and act as vocal point for the Betsy era throughout this season.