Omole, a 22-year-old centre-half, has spent his youth career at Arsenal and Spurs, recording 51 appearances and three goals in the Premier League 2 for their under 23 teams.
Speaking to the club website, he said: “I am here to achieve promotion, I am a ball-playing centre-back and am excited to be a part of this new project at Crawley Town.”
The defender did not take part in today’s pre-season friendly against Queen’s Park Rangers, which finished 3-3. Recap all the action here.
He will start training with the rest of the Crawley first team next week.
More to follow.
