Crawley Town confirm signing of Tottenham Hotspur defender

Crawley Town have confirmed the signing of Tobi Omole from Tottenham Hotspur on a two-year contract.

By Sam Morton
Saturday, 9th July 2022, 5:43 pm

Omole, a 22-year-old centre-half, has spent his youth career at Arsenal and Spurs, recording 51 appearances and three goals in the Premier League 2 for their under 23 teams.

Speaking to the club website, he said: “I am here to achieve promotion, I am a ball-playing centre-back and am excited to be a part of this new project at Crawley Town.”

The defender did not take part in today’s pre-season friendly against Queen’s Park Rangers, which finished 3-3. Recap all the action here.

He will start training with the rest of the Crawley first team next week.

More to follow.

