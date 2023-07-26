'Starting to click' - Crawley Town striker says Reds are starting to show what they can do after friendly hammering

Scott Lindsey’s men won 7-1 at the Non League outfit with Nick Tsaroulla, Danilo Orsi and Dom Telford were on the scoresheet for Crawley in the first half before Second half goals from Klaidi Lolos, Orsi, Telford and Florian Kastrati wrapped up a convincing victory in Essex.

And the former Grimsby striker was very positive after the game. “It was different to Saturday [Portsmouth] and different to Palace,” he said. “We got more of the ball so was good to break them down and work ways of getting chances on goal and we did that well as the game went on.

“The boys have been really good with me and it’s a style of football I really like and one that Gaffer has been drilling in to us on the training ground. To come out here and put that into practice and get the goals we deserved and playing the style of football we want to play was good. I am looking forward to the season starting now.

“I think the style of football involves getting the 10s running in behind, dropping in pockets and just playing football, which I think is the main thing. We have got a lot of new faces, every one is a new face to me, so it’s just learning what everyone wants to do and getting on the same page and as pre-season has gone it’s starting to click and we are starting to show what we can do.”

Reds put out a strong side against Swifts and when asked if that was close to the starting line-up we will see on August 5 for the League Two opener against Bradford City, Lindsey said: “Not quite yet because we think we will add some more, but we are not far away. We have one game left against Bromley. It’s all about minutes at the moment. Tonight was all about making sure players got much-needed minutes in their legs so we can hit the target of what we want to hit this week in terms of the load and training distances and we are where we need to be.

“It was a competitive game even though the scoreline it didn’t suggest it. It was more about getting minutes in the legs and doing the right things defensively and in an attacking sense as well, which I thought we did.”

