Steve Herbert: Two tough away games in the space of two days takes its toll

Last week saw long trips to both Swansea and Crewe as the team and us fans clocked up the miles on the road.

First up was a trip to South Wales on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup and the chance to visit an impressive new stadium. Over two hundred plus Reds fans made the journey, with a lot opting to stay over and make the most of the Swansea nightlife.

The players put in a shift as well, especially in the second half when we came oh so close to getting back to 2-2 and taking the game to penalties. But unfortunately a soft Red card to Gavan Holohan put pay to that, with Championship Swansea adding a third goal in injury time. Despite the result, us Crawley fans created a great atmosphere and we certainly enjoyed ourselves in the late night city centre bars afterwards.

Then on the Saturday it was back to League action and a first meeting with Crewe since our famous Wembley win against them last year.

View from the away end at Swansea.

Crewe has to be one of the best away games to do by train, with the railway station literally being a goal kick away from the stadium. Not only that, but the fast trains whiz you back to London in just one hour and 30 minutes. Which is just as well as we succumbed to our fourth loss in a row.

Although a bit like at Swansea, we really played well second half, and in my opinion deserved at least a point. The substitutions this time made a huge impact, with Watson and Cashman dictating play. But it was the introduction and debut of on loan Charlton Athletic forward Kaheim Dixon who really impressed.

This kid is already a full Jamaica International and he showed some glimpses of brilliance to suggest he could be the spark we need to get our season up and running.

With two home games coming up this week against MK Dons (8-1) and Tranmere, we need to make home advantage count and get some points on the board.

Scott Lindsey and his coaching team will be pulling out all the stops to make sure we start climbing that table. That elusive first win of the season is surely just around the corner! #COYR