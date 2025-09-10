The Worthing area’s Southern Combination teams are experiencing contrasting fortunes at the start of the new season.

Steyning Town had no game last Saturday but remain sixth in the table with three wins and a draw from their first four SCFL Premier outings.

They’re now gearing up for another big FA Cup tie at the Shooting Field – National League South side Tonbridge Angels, managed by ex-Lewes boss Craig Nelson, arrive for a second qualifying round tie this Saturday.

Shoreham are 11th with three wins and three defeats – they went down 3-1 at Midhurst on Saturday, with Theo Maryon on target.

Worthing United in action v Infinity | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Lancing have yet to find their feet following relegation from the Isthmian South East to the SCFL Premier. They lost 3-0 at Peacehaven on Saturday and are 18th.

Wick remain rooted to the bottom of the same league after a 3-1 loss at home to Newhaven last Saturday.

In Division 1, Worthing United lost to an early Infinity goal at Lyons Way and are sixth. See that match in pictures here.

Arundel won 6-2 at Copthorne and Mile Oak lost 2-1 at East Preston.

On Tuesday night, Sussex Senior Cup first round action took centre stage.

Lancing won 3-0 at Infinity, Shoreham lost on penalties to Horsham YMCA after a 3-3 draw, Wick beat Steyning 1-0, Worthing United lost on penalties to Loxwood and East Preston beat Arundel 5-2.

This Saturday, Lancing host Crawley Down Gatwick, Shoreham host Seaford and Wick go to Lingfield.

In Division 1, it’s Billingshurst v Worthing United, Godalming v East Preston and Mile Oak v Arundel.