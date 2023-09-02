Stockport 3, Crawley Town 3: Late goal denies Reds a stunning comeback at Stockport

BREAKING
Crawley Town were a minute away from a stunning comeback win as they drew 3-3 with Stockport County at Edgeley Park this afternoon (Saturday, September 2).
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 15:54 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 17:05 BST

Looking to bounce back from the 6-0 drubbing at Swindon Town last week, Scott Lindsey picked Harry Forster and Ben Gladwin in the starting XI for the the first time season after injuries and new loanee Laurence Maguire made his first start.

Stockport had only one win so far this season but had the perfect start when Louie Barry gave them a `13th minute lead.

Forster and Tsaroulla both had Chances for the Reds but couldn’t find the back of the net. But despite Crawley having more possession, it was the home side who scored next when Paddy Madden set up Antoni Sarcevic to double the lead.

Gladwin was then booked for a foul just before the break but they got a deserved goal back when Adam Campbell’s right-footed shot from the centre of the box from Will Wright’s cross found the back of the net.

This clearly buoyed the Reds and with 10 minutes of the second half they were level when Laurence Maguire scored from Liam Kelly’s assist.

On 66 minutes Danilo Orsi then gave Reds the lead. This lead to a tense 24 minutes for the Reds and the 119 fans who travelled and just as it looked like Reds would claim all three points, Isaac Olaofe scored from a difficult angle on the right after a through ball by Joel Cotterill claim a point.