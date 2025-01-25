Stockport County 2, Crawley Town 0: Lacklustre Reds lose at Edgeley Park
Reds were without the injured Toby Mullarkey and Joy Mukena with Armando Quitirna missing amid transfer speculation.
And from start they were under pressure and it was keeper Jojo Wollacott who kept them in the game early on with a couple of good saves.
But Will Collar finally broke the deadlock on 25 minutes with a header before Macauley Southam-Hales doubled the lead nine minutes later.
Crawley spent most of the afternoon in bottom spot in the table but a late goal from Charlton meant Shrewsbury too that spot. Burton’s 4-2 win at home against Rotherham and Cambridge United’s 3-2 win over Mansfield means Rob Elliot’s side are now second from bottom.
Reds travel to Mansfield Town on Tuesday.