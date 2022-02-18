Storm Eunice: Horsham FC's trip to Potters Bar Town postponed due to major ground damage

A pitch inspection was planned for 10am on Saturday morning, but major damage to the stand behind the Scholars' goal and a waterlogged pitch lead to the game's postponement.

A new date for the league game will be announced in due course.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Eunice has wreaked havoc across the country, with winds of up to 90mph buffeting the UK and the Met Office issuing an unprecedented red weather warning.

The destructive weather has already caused damage and disruption to one football club in Sussex, and numerous games across the country have been postponed.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK.