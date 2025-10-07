'Sucker punch' - Former Dundee midfielder says 'fluid' Crawley Town deserve credit for Leyton Orient performance

Scott Lindsey said his Crawley Towen side deserved more from their 2-1 defeat to Leyton Orient in the Vertu Trophy.

Louis Flower gave Crawley the lead after just three minutes before Demetri Mitchell made it 1-1 five minutes before half time.

Reds were just minutes away from taking the game to penalties when Aaron Connolly fired home a stunning free-kick to win it for the home side to break Crawley hearts.

Anderson said: “I think in the first half we played some really fluid stuff. I think we were building from the back.

Max Anderson | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

“We were creating, really dominant play. I think we were looking like our old selves as well, we were playing really well.

“Second half, we defended so well in actions. I think tiredness maybe came into it at the end, but I think the lads as a whole came out on top with the defensive actions.

“But the free kick is a soft one for me but these things happen. It's a sucker punch, but we've got to move on.”

Orient played a strong side and had to bring on the likes of Dom Ballard and Connolly to try and get a winner against the Reds, who themselves made eight changes from the side who lost 3-1 to Cambridge at the weekend.

“I think that's a credit to us,” said Anderson. “It shows we played a bit of a different team, we were trying to get lads minutes.

“I've not played a lot myself. A few other lads in there haven't played a lot of minutes recently and I think that was a credit to us for keeping our fitness as well while we've been out of the team and trying to just keep sharp and use tonight as maybe a platform to try and make your way into the team or make the manager's mind or have a thought anyway.

“And I think we've done our best to do that. And ultimately, I think the lads dug in deep. But for us, I think the first and second half shows what we're about.”