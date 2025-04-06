Crawley Town remain six points from safety after throwing away another crucial point.Crawley Town remain six points from safety after throwing away another crucial point.
Crawley Town remain six points from safety after throwing away another crucial point.

Supercomputer predicts final League One table as Crawley Town chuck another point away. plus Bolton Wanderers, Reading and Huddersfield Town play-off battle

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 6th Apr 2025, 13:28 BST
Crawley hit the self-destruct button once again resulting in a 3-1 defeat at Crawley.

It looked like the Reds would pick a valuable point going into the final moments at Stevenage,

But they conceded two goals in three minutes at the death as they failed to take advantage of defeat for Burton and Bristol Rovers.

It leaves Crawley still six points from safety with five games to go.

So can Crawley get out of this mess? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – thinks the season will finish.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on this final League One table. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Crawley news each day on our website, here.

107pts (+52)

1. Birmingham City

107pts (+52) Photo: Getty Images

88pts (+30)

2. Wrexham

88pts (+30) Photo: Getty Images

87pts (+31)

3. Wycombe Wanderers

87pts (+31) Photo: Getty Images

84pts (+27)

4. Stockport County

84pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneReadingBolton WanderersHuddersfield TownBristol Rovers
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice