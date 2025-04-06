It looked like the Reds would pick a valuable point going into the final moments at Stevenage,

But they conceded two goals in three minutes at the death as they failed to take advantage of defeat for Burton and Bristol Rovers.

It leaves Crawley still six points from safety with five games to go.

So can Crawley get out of this mess? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – thinks the season will finish.

1 . Birmingham City 107pts (+52) Photo: Getty Images

2 . Wrexham 88pts (+30) Photo: Getty Images

3 . Wycombe Wanderers 87pts (+31) Photo: Getty Images