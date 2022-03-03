Sussex could host a girls' football record-breaker

An image promoting the Ardingly session

Next Wednesday (March 9), England Football supported by Barclays are aiming to put on the biggest ever football session for girls in a school setting.

Ardingly College in partnership, with Mid Sussex Active, are delighted to be hosting the event for the region – which is just one of a series of events to celebrate International Women’s Day.

A spokeswoman for the event said: “We will be welcoming more than 200 young girls from 22 local schools.

“They will join together in one massive training session led by football coaches from Ardingly College.

“It will be a fun, high energy footballing extravaganza.

“By 2024, the FA’s and Barclays ambition is for girls to have the same football opportunities as boys in schools and clubs.

“The #LetGirlsPlay campaign is aimed at driving influence and changing perceptions, showing that football can and should be played by girls.”

Organiser said the event at Ardingly College would get the message out as they taught girls’ skills and drills in an attempt to encourage more girls to kick a football.

They will be training from 9.00am to 11.30am.