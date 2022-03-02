One of the best non-league goals you'll see... Burgess Hill celebrate Taylor's overhead stunner

Lewis Taylor celebrates his overhead goal for Burgess Hill against Hythe / Picture: Chris Neal

Taylor scored two in the Hillians’ 3-0 home win over Hythe on Saturday, with Hayden Skerry adding a third. The victory left Hill just two points behind neighbours Haywards Heath and only four off the play-off zone.

And it was Taylor’s second – a spectacular overhead kick – that was the talk of the club. See the goal in the Youtube highlights embedded in this story.

Lovett said: “It was another important win for us and helps keep our season exciting... that’s how we’re approaching the remaining games: Can we keep the season exciting for ourselves?

“We had a really good first half and scored a good goal. They had a couple of good shots, but I felt we controlled that half. Second half we had a spell of not getting our rhythm going but the last 15 minutes we stepped it up again.

“Lewis Taylor’s goal is still making me smile and I bet he is still smiling – and deservedly too.

“I don’t think I’ve quite seen a goal like it from an overhead kick in non-league before.

Team-mates could not quite believe what they'd seen from Lewis Taylor / Picture: Chris Neal

“Recently we’ve scored two of the best goals I’ve seen for a long time, with Lewis Finney’s goal coming a couple weeks before.”

Now Hill take their play-off push to Lancing this Saturday.

Lovett said: “They’re a very good footballing side. They have a good record of beating some top sides this season.

Fans and players go wild after the Taylor special / Picture: Chris Neal

“I know their management and lots of each team’s players know each other, so we will know what to expect and know its going to be a tough day at the office.”

But while Hill were winning, Martin Dynan’s Haywards Heath were dropping more points in their play-off bid – losing 3-0 at Sittingbourne to slip out of the top five.

They look to get back on track at home to Faversham on Saturday – and have a Velocity Trophy quarter-final at Horsham to look forward to on Tuesday.

The Blues beat Worthing 3-2 in the last round of the trophy and while Dynan said he was delighted, he insisted the league was the No1 priority.