One of the best non-league goals you'll see... Burgess Hill celebrate Taylor's overhead stunner

Taylor scored two in the Hillians’ 3-0 home win over Hythe on Saturday, with Hayden Skerry adding a third. The victory left Hill just two points behind neighbours Haywards Heath and only four off the play-off zone.
And it was Taylor’s second – a spectacular overhead kick – that was the talk of the club. See the goal in the Youtube highlights embedded in this story.
Lovett said: “It was another important win for us and helps keep our season exciting... that’s how we’re approaching the remaining games: Can we keep the season exciting for ourselves?
“We had a really good first half and scored a good goal. They had a couple of good shots, but I felt we controlled that half. Second half we had a spell of not getting our rhythm going but the last 15 minutes we stepped it up again.
“Lewis Taylor’s goal is still making me smile and I bet he is still smiling – and deservedly too.
“I don’t think I’ve quite seen a goal like it from an overhead kick in non-league before.
“Recently we’ve scored two of the best goals I’ve seen for a long time, with Lewis Finney’s goal coming a couple weeks before.”
Now Hill take their play-off push to Lancing this Saturday.
Lovett said: “They’re a very good footballing side. They have a good record of beating some top sides this season.
“I know their management and lots of each team’s players know each other, so we will know what to expect and know its going to be a tough day at the office.”
But while Hill were winning, Martin Dynan’s Haywards Heath were dropping more points in their play-off bid – losing 3-0 at Sittingbourne to slip out of the top five.
They look to get back on track at home to Faversham on Saturday – and have a Velocity Trophy quarter-final at Horsham to look forward to on Tuesday.
The Blues beat Worthing 3-2 in the last round of the trophy and while Dynan said he was delighted, he insisted the league was the No1 priority.
Dynan said: We gave a good account of ourselves. But our priority, and the club’s priority, is the league.”