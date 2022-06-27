Sussex football legend Gary Charman says farewell: 33 pictures and a video from the Horsham FC and Bognor hero's thrilling testimonial

After a legendary 24 year career, spanning more than 800 appearances across five different clubs, Horsham FC hero and Bognor Regis Town favourite Gary Charman has hung up his boots.

By Matt Pole
Monday, 27th June 2022, 2:32 pm

The stalwart of Sussex football took the pitch for the very last time for his testimonial match at the Camping World Community Stadium on Saturday.

A crowd of close to 600 were treated to a 14-goal thriller as Hornets and Rocks stars past and present served up a magnificent 7-7 draw – and witnessed Charman net the final equaliser.

You can read Liam Goodley’s match report in full here.

Our photographer Steve Robards was at the game. You can view a selection of his pictures from a memorable day in the gallery below.

Match action from Horsham and Bognor legend Gary Charman's much-deserved testimonial. The Hornets and the Rocks served up a thrilling 7-7 draw and, fittingly, Charman netted the final equaliser of the game. Pictures by Steve Robards

Match action from Horsham and Bognor legend Gary Charman's much-deserved testimonial. The Hornets and the Rocks served up a thrilling 7-7 draw and, fittingly, Charman netted the final equaliser of the game. Pictures by Steve Robards

Match action from Horsham and Bognor legend Gary Charman's much-deserved testimonial. The Hornets and the Rocks served up a thrilling 7-7 draw and, fittingly, Charman netted the final equaliser of the game. Pictures by Steve Robards

Match action from Horsham and Bognor legend Gary Charman's much-deserved testimonial. The Hornets and the Rocks served up a thrilling 7-7 draw and, fittingly, Charman netted the final equaliser of the game. Pictures by Steve Robards

