The stalwart of Sussex football took the pitch for the very last time for his testimonial match at the Camping World Community Stadium on Saturday.

A crowd of close to 600 were treated to a 14-goal thriller as Hornets and Rocks stars past and present served up a magnificent 7-7 draw – and witnessed Charman net the final equaliser.

You can read Liam Goodley’s match report in full here.

Our photographer Steve Robards was at the game. You can view a selection of his pictures from a memorable day in the gallery below.

Bognor means ‘a huge amount’ to Rocks hero Gary Charman.

1. Match action from Horsham and Bognor legend Gary Charman's much-deserved testimonial. The Hornets and the Rocks served up a thrilling 7-7 draw and, fittingly, Charman netted the final equaliser of the game. Pictures by Steve Robards Photo Sales

