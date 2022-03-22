Sussex semi-final goes to penalties as ESFL sides go head to head

Tackleway eventually prevailed 6-5 on spot kicks after the Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup last-four tie finished 1-1 at the end of normal and extra-time.

Only goal difference separates the sides in the Division One table, so it was no surprise that such a close contest unfolded on Saturday.

But despite Sam Henham's goal for Rye, it was Tackleway who advanced to a showdown against Mid Sussex League Division One high-flyers Ifield Sports in the final on April 13.

ESFL sides are at the sharp end of the season now

Tackleway will be aiming to go one better than in 2019 when they lost 2-1 to Rudgwick in the final of the same competition.

Rye will have an immediate chance to get their own back when the teams meet again in the semi-finals of the Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup this coming Saturday.

The rest of last weekend's action came in the league and there was no change at the top of the Premier Division after title rivals Crowhurst and Battle Town both picked up three more points.

Crowhurst ran out 6-0 winners at home to sixth-placed Northiam 75 courtesy of goals from Jan Bailey, Dominic Clarke, Sean Lennard, Callum Marsh, Wes Tate and Jordan Slater.

That result kept them four points ahead of second-placed Battle, who received a walkover at home to St Leonards Social, albeit having played twice more.

Punnetts Town moved a point ahead of Social in the battle to finish third thanks to a 1-1 draw away to fifth-placed Bexhill Town.

Casey Ham's goal for Punnetts was matched by Doni Dovla for Bexhill, meaning the gap between the two teams remains at five points, with Bexhill having a game in hand.

Robertsbridge United received a walkover at home to Rock-a-Nore and now trail them by just three points in the scrap to avoid the bottom two.

SC Pass+Move Arrows moved ever closer to the leading quartet in Division One on the back of a 6-2 victory at home to Battle Town II.

Philip Hatch and Joshua Paige netted twice each for the Arrows, whose other goals were scored by Curtis Coombes and Kyle Penn. Paul Weatherby bagged a brace in reply.

Pass+Move are now three points behind the teams in second, third and fourth having played a match fewer, and six adrift of leaders Sidley United II with three games in hand.

Battle remain a point better off than second-bottom Peche Hill Select having played one less fixture.

Westfield II clinched the Division Two title via a 2-0 success at home to Little Common II - the only side who could have denied them top spot at the start of the day.

Steve Payne and Alan Johnson were the scorers as Westfield celebrated their 12th win in 15 league encounters and stretched their advantage to seven points.

Common stay third and must avoid defeat in their one remaining league fixture to claim the runners-up spot ahead of Sandhurst, who have already finished.

Victoria Baptists climbed a position to sixth after Danny Bunn's goal secured a 1-0 triumph away to Hooe in their final fixture of the season.

Hooe will need to win their one remaining match to climb above Catsfield and out of the bottom two.

The Division Five title race took a twist as Crowhurst II won while rivals Hampden Park lost, leaving the top three teams covered by three points.

Crowhurst went top - above Westfield III on goal difference - by virtue of a 2-1 win away to fifth-placed Welcroft Park Rangers II.

The goals of Ryan Jinks and James McGrath gave Crowhurst revenge over a side which beat them seven days previously, despite Jordon Cull netting for Welcroft.

Hampden Park dropped to third - three points behind the top two with a game in hand - after losing 3-0 away to fourth-placed Herstmonceux II.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Crowhurst 16-41 (+61 goal difference), Battle Town 14-37 (+37), Punnetts Town 17-30 (+27), St Leonards Social* 17-29 (+12), Bexhill Town 16-25 (+9), Northiam 75 18-17 (-55), Hawkhurst United 16-16 (-8), Rock-a-Nore* 15-15 (-6), Robertsbridge United 15-12 (-47), Wadhurst United 16-5 (-30). * = points adjusted.

Division 1: Sidley United II 15-31 (+18), Bexhill AAC 13-28 (+33), Rye Town 13-28 (+17), The JC Tackleway 13-28 (+13), SC Pass+Move Arrows 12-25 (+17), South Coast Athletico 14-19 (-1), Battle Town II 14-9 (-25), Peche Hill Select 15-8 (-30), Sedlescombe Rangers II 13-1 (-42).

Division 2: Westfield II* 15-34 (+25), Sandhurst 16-27 (+14), Little Common II 15-26 (+18), Bexhill Rovers* 16-25 (0), Northiam 75 II 16-23 (+1), Victoria Baptists 16-20 (-6), Catsfield 16-18 (-13), Hooe* 15-17 (-20), Herstmonceux* 15-11 (-19). * = points adjusted.

Division 3: AFC Hollington 12-33 (+50), Ninfield 12-30 (+19), Welcroft Park Rangers 12-24 (+36), Icklesham Casuals 12-15 (-17), Mountfield United 12-13 (-14), The JC Tackleway II 12-10 (-19), Bexhill AAC II 12-0 (-55). Peche Hill Select II withdrawn.

Division 4: Ticehurst 14-30 (+14), Sovereign Saints II 14-28 (+27), Parkfield 14-27 (+10), Hastings Comets 14-22 (+15), Orington 14-20 (+11), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 14-15 (-34), South Coast Athletico II 14-12 (-10), Battle Town III 14-12 (-33).

Division 5: Crowhurst II 13-51 (+59), Westfield III* 13-31 (+48), Hampden Park* 12-28 (+58), Herstmonceux II 13-25 (+16), Welcroft Park Rangers II 13-18 (+6), Burwash 14-13 (-13), Hastings Comets II 14-10 (-56), D&S Hastings Youth 14-0 (-118). Sedlescombe Rangers IV withdrawn. * = points adjusted.

Saturday March 26 fixtures - Premier Division (2pm): Bexhill Town v Wadhurst United, Crowhurst v Hawkhurst United, Robertsbridge United v Punnetts Town.

Division 1 (2pm): Peche Hill Select v Bexhill AAC, Sedlescombe Rangers II v SC Pass+Move Arrows.

Division 2 (2pm unless stated): Herstmonceux v Little Common II, Westfield II v Hooe (3pm).

Division 5 (2pm): Hampden Park v Westfield III.

Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup semi-final (1.30pm): The JC Tackleway v Rye Town.

Eastbourne FA Vice Presidents Cup (1.30pm): Welcroft Park Rangers v Herstmonceux II.

National Christian Cup quarter-final (1.30pm): Emmanuel Baptists v Battle Town.

Cup final dates (subject to change):

Wednesday March 23 - ESFL Division Four & Five Challenge Cup final (7.30pm): Sovereign Saints II v Westfield III (at Hastings United FC).

Wednesday March 30 - Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup final (7.15pm): Sandhurst v Little Common II (at Little Common FC).

Wednesday April 6 - Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup final (7.30pm): Crowhurst II v Westfield III (at Hastings United FC).

Tuesday April 12 - ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup final (7.30pm): AFC Hollington v Welcroft Park Rangers (at Hastings United FC).

Tuesday April 19 - Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup final (7.30pm): Punnetts Town v The JC Tackleway or Rye Town (at Little Common FC).

Wednesday April 20 - Hastings & District FA Junior Cup final (7.30pm): AFC Hollington v Sedlescombe Rangers II (at Hastings United FC).

TBA - ESFL Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup final (7.30pm): Battle Town v SC Pass+Move Arrows (at Hastings United FC).