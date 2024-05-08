Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And this year’s winners will be a team who have not won it for some time – for both Hastings United and Horsham have had a long wait to lift the trophy since they last did so.

You have to go back to 1998 to find United’s last win in this final – and to 1976 for Horsham’s.

Horsham players celebrate one of the two first half goals that put them in charge of the final | Picture: Natalie Mayhew - Butterfly Football

Both teams have had good seasons in the Isthmian premier division – Horsham finishing fifth and losing at Chatham in the play-off semi-finals, and Hastings finishing seventh, just a few points off a play-off spot of their own.

Hastings were first to threaten after a couple of minutes and won the first corner but it came to nothing.

But it was Horsham who drew first blood when a quick build-up down the left saw Lucas Rodrigues play Reece Meekums in for a run into the box and after a couple of touches he bent a shot around the keeper and just inside the far post.

United skipper Adam Lovatt had half a sight of goal when a 12th minute corner was cleared to him but his half-volley was way over the bar.

At the other end Hastings were sloppy in possession to set up another Horsham attack. Shamir Fenelon burst into the box and looked like he might shoot but when he squared it to Dan Ajakaiye the pass was not quite right and the chance had gone.

Horsham were looking dangerous every time they got forward and Meekums was found in plenty of space down the left but his ball across the six-yard box was met by a Hastings boot.

When Hastings found some space to attack Freddie Legg got away well down the right and was fouled after his initial cross was blocked and came back to him.

Two Horsham players got in each other’s way when another dangerous ball was played into the Hastings box and it was the men from the Camping World Community Stadium having the best of the chances at this stage.

Horsham had to make a change on 30 minutes with left-back Harvey Sparks struggling with injury. Isaac Philpot replaced him.

It was 2-0 to the Hornets on 33 minutes as a long, curling cross from the right by Lee Harding was nodded back into the goalmouth by Rodrigues and Fenelon just had to nod it in from a yard or two out.

Seven minutes before the break Davide Rodari went on a run at goal down the middle and was fouled a few yeards outside the box, a challenge that earned Jack Brivio a yellow card. He took the free-kick himself but sent it over Lewis Carey’s bar.

It might have been 3-0 three minutes before the break as a surging run by Harding ended with him playing in Fenelon, whose fierce shot was parried away by Charlie Grainger in the United goal.

Suddenly the game had opened up and Legg did well with a run and cross that was not properly cleared and fell to Sam Adams, who took a touch too many and failed to get a shot on goal – then Horsham broke but couldn’t find a final pass. Lovatt was booked for fouling Brivio during the passage of play.

HT 2-0

More follows…