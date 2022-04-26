Sutton United 3, Crawley Town 0: Two early goals and a late strike condemn Reds to defeat

The big team news for the Reds was Remi Oteh was back in the starting line-up for the first time since he picked up an injury against Forest Green Rovers.

Tony Craig and Ashley Nadesan were also back in the starting line-up.

But it was a nightmare start for Lewis Young's men as goals from Alistair Smith and Richie Bennett gave the home side an early 2-0 lead.

Smith scored with a thunderbolt from outside the area on four minutes before Bennett headed in from a wide free-kick three minutes later.

After the initial shock, Crawley thought back and Tom Nichols curled one inches over the bar before Oteh fired wide after good work from George Francomb and Nadesaon.

Just before the break, it could have been 3-0 to Sutton but that man Glenn Morris pulled off a great save.

Will Randell skips past Craig and looked certain to slot home but Morris uses his alien-like reactions to jump in front of the shot.

Both sides had chances in the second half with Donovan Wilson having a golden chance to make it 3-0 after rounding Craig, but he shot way over the bar.

Jake Hessenthaler, Nichols and substitute Isaac Hutchinson all had shots which tested Dean Bouzanis but none could beat the Aussie keeper.

And it was the home side who got the all-important third goal of the game when Smith got his second with four minutes to go.