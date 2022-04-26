Sutton United v Crawley Town preview: Can Reds disrupt Sutton's play-off hopes?

Sutton sit in the final play-off place and can extend their gap to up to four points with victory over Crawley.

Both sides come into the game looking to bounce back from defeat, with Crawley losing out 2-0 to Mansfield while Sutton lost 1-0 away at Barrow.

The teams come into the game in similar form as Crawley have five wins in their last seven games and Sutton have four wins in their last six league games.

It was a close game when the sides met earlier in the season but Sutton did edge that clash 1-0.

The Red Devils did have chances to win that game though with Tom Nichols’ penalty being saved just before Sutton went on to score the winner.

There’s also plenty of former Crawley faces in The U’s camp with Enzio Boldewijn, Rob Milsom and Louis John all being former Crawley players.

Former Reds Enzio Boldewijn and Matt Gray

Manager Matt Gray was also at Crawley as Assistant Manager under Dermot Drummy.

Gray has done a fantastic job at Sutton taking them from the National League to League Two, a Papa Johns Trophy final and he’ll be looking to seal promotion to League One.

No matter what happens it’s been a remarkable first season in the EFL for Sutton and one they won’t forget.

Crawley will be hoping to put a dampener on their good season so far but have plenty of injury concerns at the moment.

Injuries to Kwesi Appiah and Ashley Nadesan saw the attack slightly lacking numbers, despite Aramide Oteh’s return from injury.

A suspension for James Tilley certainly hasn’t helped The Reds either as he’ll miss the game at Sutton after his red card at Mansfield.

Without manager John Yems as well Lewis Young will take charge of Crawley who face so much adversity going into the clash.