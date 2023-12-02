Horsham FC exited the FA Cup at the second round this afternoon following a 3-0 loss at League Two club Sutton United
The Hornets – who were making their first appearance in the second round proper since 2007 after first round opponents Barnsley were expelled from the competition due to an ‘administrative error’ – went toe-to-toe with the U’s in the first half but second half goals from Dion Pereira (2) and Omari Patrick saw the hosts book a place in the third round.
But who stood out for Horsham at Gander Green Lane? Here’s how Sam Pole viewed the Hornets’ performances.
1. Sutton United v Horsham FC in the FA Cup: Here's how the Hornets fared in their second round loss to the U's
Sam Pole assesses the individual Horsham performances from their FA Cup defeat at Sutton United Photo: Getty Images
2. Lewis Carey
The Hornets stopper was on hand to pull off a smart diving save in the midway point of the first half from a Dion Pereira effort. Carey was on the spot again, pulling off a superb one-handed save from a Pereira free-kick. Performed admirably between the sticks and could do nothing about the three goals that were scored by the hosts. Photo: John Lines
3. Bobby Price
Bobby Price was busy down the right flank. His defensive work was solid throughout the first half, keeping the Sutton wingers at bay. Played well before being substituted in the second half. Photo: John Lines
4. Harvey Sparks
Sparks was solid on the left hand side. His delivery and defensive work was exceptional against the dangerous attacking threat of Dion Pereira. Photo: Getty Images